Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 06.03.2024 05.03.2024 Buy 4,967 EXAE common stock 27,787.85 2 06.03.2024 05.03.2024 Sell 4,767 EXAE common stock 26,730.05 3 06.03.2024 05.03.2024 Sell 2 EXAE future 1,132.00 4 07.03.2024 06.03.2024 Buy 3,772 EXAE common stock 21,023.46 5 07.03.2024 06.03.2024 Sell 3,772 EXAE common stock 21,027.60 6 08.03.2024 07.03.2024 Buy 8,072 EXAE common stock 44,726.88 7 08.03.2024 07.03.2024 Sell 12,964 EXAE common stock 72,403.20 8 08.03.2024 07.03.2024 Buy 63 EXAE future 35,278.00 9 08.03.2024 07.03.2024 Sell 10 EXAE future 5,610.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).