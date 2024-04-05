Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 02.04.2024 28.03.2024 Buy 3,028 EXAE common stock 16,624.00 2 02.04.2024 28.03.2024 Sell 3,028 EXAE common stock 16,591.06 3 02.04.2024 28.03.2024 Buy 15 EXAE future 8,265.00 4 02.04.2024 28.03.2024 Sell 15 EXAE future 8,270.00 5 03.04.2024 02.04.2024 Buy 4,950 EXAE common stock 26,334.30 6 03.04.2024 02.04.2024 Sell 4,850 EXAE common stock 25,816.35 7 03.04.2024 02.04.2024 Sell 1 EXAE future 547.00 8 04.04.2024 03.04.2024 Buy 9,275 EXAE common stock 48,117.21 9 04.04.2024 03.04.2024 Sell 5,966 EXAE common stock 30,992.02 10 04.04.2024 03.04.2024 Sell 23 EXAE future 12,025.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).