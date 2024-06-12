Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

10.06.2024

07.06.2024

Buy

2,544

EXAE common stock

12,815.42

2

10.06.2024

07.06.2024

Sell

2,544

EXAE common stock

12,813.99

3

11.06.2024

10.06.2024

Buy

1,719

EXAE common stock

8,600.01

4

11.06.2024

10.06.2024

Sell

1,719

EXAE common stock

8,643.87

5

12.06.2024

11.06.2024

Buy

3,723

EXAE common stock

18,711.96

6

12.06.2024

11.06.2024

Sell

2,723

EXAE common stock

13,692.14

7

12.06.2024

11.06.2024

Sell

10

EXAE future

4,910.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).


