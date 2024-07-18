Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 16.07.2024 15.07.2024 Buy 2,623 EXAE common stock 12,774.90 2 16.07.2024 15.07.2024 Sell 786 EXAE common stock 3,823.63 3 17.07.2024 16.07.2024 Buy 3,113 EXAE common stock 14,960.86 4 17.07.2024 16.07.2024 Sell 1,443 EXAE common stock 6,942.54 5 18.07.2024 17.07.2024 Buy 17,046 EXAE common stock 81,004.98 6 18.07.2024 17.07.2024 Sell 17,539 EXAE common stock 83,669.98

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).