Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by National Bank of Greece - 29 Jan 2021

Announcement

29 January 2021 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 26.01.2021 25.01.2021 Buy 2,400 EXAE common stock 8,587.51 2 28.01.2021 2.01.2021 Buy 7,000 EXAE common stock 24,541.59

The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the Extended Executive Committee at the National Bank of Greece, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).