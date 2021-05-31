Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Dividend for fiscal year 2020

HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. announces that, in accordance with paragraph 4.1.3.4 of the Rulebook of Athens Exchange, by decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of 31 May 2021, the dividend for fiscal year 2020 is EUR0.07 per share.

Beneficiaries of the above dividend based on the record date rule are the client or omnibus accounts of record in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) on Monday 7 June 2021 (ex-date Friday 4 June 2021, before the start of trading).

The abovementioned gross dividend amount is subject to a 5% withholding tax (EUR0.0035 per share), in accordance with the provisions of article 24 of Law 4646/2019, and therefore beneficiaries will receive a net amount of EUR0.0665 per share.

The dividend will be paid on 11June 2021 by the HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY (ATHEXCSD), through the Participants of the DSS securities account as follows:

Through the Participants of the beneficiaries in the DSS (banks and brokerage companies), in accordance with the ATHEXCSD Rulebook of Operation and the relevant decisions. In particular, for cases of dividend payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose securities are maintained in the Special Account in the DSS, under ATHEXCSD management, the dividend payment process will be carried out by ATHEXCSD after the completion of the legalization of the heirs.

Dividends that have not been collected within five (5) years, i.e. until 31.12.2026, are written-off in favour of the Greek State.

For more information, investors can contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company (tel. +30-210 3366616, email: ir@athexgroup.gr).