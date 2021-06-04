Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

06/04/2021 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

01.06.2021

31.05.2021

Sell

118

EXAE common stock

497.96

2

02.06.2021

01.06.2021

Buy

1,000

EXAE common stock

4,269.93

3

02.06.2021

01.06.2021

Sell

20

EXAE common stock

85.25

4

04.06.2021

03.06.2021

Buy

235

EXAE common stock

1,001.10

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 06:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
02:53aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
06/04HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Dividend for fiscal year 2020
PU
05/31HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Decisions of the 20th Annual General Meet..
PU
05/31HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
05/25HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by Eurobank Equities
PU
05/24HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : 1st Quarter 2021 financial results - EUR1..
PU
05/24HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCH : Transactions by National Bank of Greece
PU
05/24HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCH : 1st quarter report
CO
05/24HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCH : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,8 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2021 6,65 M 8,06 M 8,06 M
Net cash 2021 68,6 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 259 M 314 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,30 €
Last Close Price 4,29 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Th. Zarros Head-Information Technology Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.10.01%314
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.95%77 633
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.20%62 805
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.43%58 413
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-3.99%29 752
NASDAQ, INC.26.61%27 578