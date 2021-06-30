Log in
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities

06/30/2021 | 11:00am EDT
Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

29.06.2021

28.06.2021

Buy

200

EXAE common stock

833.00

2

29.06.2021

28.06.2021

Sell

2

EXAE future

836.00

3

30.06.2021

29.06.2021

Sell

137

EXAE common stock

564.44

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 14:59:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
