HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.

(EXAE)
  Report
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange S A : Transactions by National Bank of Greece - 04 Mar 2021

03/04/2021 | 10:35am EST
Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

4 March 2021 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to the provisions of art. 6 of decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 03.03.2021 01.03.2021 Sell 3,000 EXAE common stock 11,205.00
2 04.03.2021 02.03.2021 Sell 3,400 EXAE common stock 12,915.01
3 04.03.2021 03.03.2021 Sell 6,000 EXAE common stock 23,059.01

The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the Extended Executive Committee at the National Bank of Greece, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
