Hellenic Petroleum S.A.

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Greece's Biggest Oil Company Raises $117.5 Million in Bonds for Country's Largest Solar Project

10/06/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

By Dieter Holger

Hellenic Petroleum SA, Greece's biggest oil company, raised 100 million euros ($117.5 million) in bond investments for the largest solar project in the Mediterranean nation.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said Tuesday it invested EUR75 million of the EUR100 million raised to finance 18 solar pholtovoltaic plants in Kozani, Western Macedonia, an area the EBRD said is Greece's most coal dependent region.

Starting in 2022, the solar park will run near existing coal plants that are on the way out, generating 350 gigawatt hours of electricity and cutting 320,000 metric tons of carbon-dioxide a year.

"The Kozani project is our first big step towards building a material renewables portfolio in line with our strategy and our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint," said George Alexopoulos, member of Hellenic Petroleum's board of directors, in prepared remarks.

Athens-listed Hellenic Petroleum has targeted 600 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025 as it aims to diverify its portfolio and slash its emissions.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A. 0.77% 4.59 Delayed Quote.-48.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.74% 42.05 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
WTI 2.12% 40.024 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 099 M 7 181 M 7 181 M
Net income 2020 -290 M -341 M -341 M
Net Debt 2020 1 842 M 2 169 M 2 169 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,86x
Yield 2020 6,22%
Capitalization 1 403 M 1 653 M 1 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 606
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,83 €
Last Close Price 4,56 €
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Christou Pantelias Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.-48.06%1 641
CHEVRON CORPORATION-39.67%135 754
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-26.20%6 291
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-46.40%5 165
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-39.57%4 234
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-60.50%3 224
Categories
