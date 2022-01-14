Log in
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Amendment of “HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.” corporate and trade name in Athens Stock Exchange

01/14/2022 | 04:52am EST
"HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.", (hereinafter the Company), informs the investors community that its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10.12.2021, among other items of the Agenda, has approved the amendment of Company's corporate name to "HELLENIC PETROLEUM HOLDINGS SOCIETE ANONYME", with trade name "HELLENIC PETROLEUM HOLDINGS SA".

The Ministry of Development & Investment with its decision no. 142903/03.01.2022 approved the amendment of the relevant article of the Company's Articles of Association. Athens Stock Exchange Corporate Actions Committee was notified on 13.01.2022 of the aforementioned decision and respective amendment.

Following the above and the Committee's decision, the Company's corporate name in the Athens Stock Exchange will change effective 19.01.2022 to "HELLENIC PETROLEUM HOLDINGS SOCIETE ANONYME" and its trade name to "HELLENIC PETROLEUM HOLDINGS SA".

For further information, Shareholders may contact Company's Shareholders Services Department (tel.210 6302980, contact person Mrs. Kallitsi).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 09:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
