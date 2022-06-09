Log in
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
7.025 EUR   -0.35%
7.025 EUR   -0.35%
12:42pHELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2021
PU
12:42pHELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 09.06.22
PU
06/06HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Third Parties Privacy Notice
PU
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Announcement for dividend payment 2021

06/09/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Announcement for dividend payment 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT 2021

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 998 M 12 883 M 12 883 M
Net income 2022 495 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2022 1 888 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,29x
Yield 2022 7,38%
Capitalization 2 155 M 2 314 M 2 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 19,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,05 €
Average target price 7,77 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Psyllaki Stamatia Director-Human Resources & Administration
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.13.34%2 314
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.80%15 953
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION65.59%12 802
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.34.32%8 761
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.35%7 347
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-12.29%4 384