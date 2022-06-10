Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Hellenic Petroleum S.A.
  News
  Summary
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
2022-06-10
6.910 EUR   -1.85%
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Announcement for dividend payment for fiscal year 2021
PU
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 9th JUNE 2022
PU
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : CEO Presentation A.G.M. 09.06.22
PU
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Announcement for dividend payment for fiscal year 2021

06/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
"HELLENIC PETROLEUM Holdings S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces, in accordance with article 4.1.3.4 of the ASE Rulebook, that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, that took place on 09.06.2022, decided the distribution of dividend amounting to €0.10 per share, for fiscal year 2021.

According to the applicable tax provisions, the amount of dividend of 0.10 Euros per share is subject to a 5% withholding tax (with the exception or differentiation of such withholding for shareholders falling under special provisions), hence the net amount to be paid is 0.095 Euros per share.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the shares will trade ex-dividend on Monday 27.06.2022; while Tuesday 28.6.2022 was defined as the date of determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date). Dividend payment (deducting applicable taxes and charges in accordance with the relevant law provisions) will take place on Monday 04.07.2022.

The payment of the dividend will be conducted through National Bank of Greece S.A., as follows:

  1. Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the DSS (Banks and Brokerage Firms), in accordance with the ATHEX Rulebook of the Hellenic Securities Depository.
  2. Ιn cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Shareholding Account in the DSS under the ATHEXCSD management, dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of heirs, through the paying bank's retail network.

Any dividends that will not be collected within 5 years from the end of this year, will be written off in favor of the Greek State.

For additional information, shareholders may refer to the Company's Shareholder Services & Corporate Announcements Department, during working days and hours, (tel. +30 210 6302 979, +30 210 6302 980, contact person Mrs. Georgia Kallitsi).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
