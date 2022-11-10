Advanced search
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-11-10 am EST
6.870 EUR   +1.03%
11:09aHellenic Petroleum S A : Announcement for the payment of interim dividend for fiscal year 2022
PU
10:49aHellenic Petroleum S A : Financial Calendar 2022 (Amendment)
PU
10:39aHellenic Petroleum S A : Third Quarter / Nine Month 2022 financial results
PU
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Announcement for the payment of interim dividend for fiscal year 2022

11/10/2022 | 11:09am EST
Announcement for the payment of interim dividend for fiscal year 2022

Announcement for the payment of interim dividend for FY 2022.pdf

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum Holdings SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 572 M 13 638 M 13 638 M
Net income 2022 1 115 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net Debt 2022 1 811 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,09x
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 2 078 M 2 089 M 2 089 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,80 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christian Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Psyllaki Stamatia Director-Human Resources & Administration
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.9.32%2 089
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.9.22%17 480
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION84.75%12 156
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-17.94%8 162
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.14.40%6 842
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.179.02%6 377