Hellenic Petroleum S A : Announcement for the payment of interim dividend for fiscal year 2022
Sales 2022
13 572 M
13 638 M
13 638 M
Net income 2022
1 115 M
1 121 M
1 121 M
Net Debt 2022
1 811 M
1 820 M
1 820 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,09x
Yield 2022
13,5%
Capitalization
2 078 M
2 089 M
2 089 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,29x
EV / Sales 2023
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
3 500
Free-Float
19,1%
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
6,80 €
Average target price
8,10 €
Spread / Average Target
19,1%
