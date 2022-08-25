Log in
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Financial Reports 2022

08/25/2022
HELLENIC PETROLEUM

Holdings SA

HALF-YEARLY

FINANCIAL REPORT

2022

FIRST HALF 2022

THIS HALF-YEARLY REPORT HAS BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 5, LAW 3556/2007 AND THE CAPITAL MARKET COMMISSION'S DECISION AS REFERRED TO BY THE RELEVANT LAW

Companies Registration Number 296601000

MAROUSSI, AUGUST 2022

HELLENIC PETROLEUM Holdings S.A.

3

Statements of the

Board of Directors

Certified Auditor -

Half-Yearly Financial

Complimentary

Chairman, CEO & a

Half-Yearly Report

Accountant's Review

Statements

Information & Data

Member of the BoD

Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

Statements of the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the

3

Board of Directors on the true representation of the data contained within

this report

2.

Board of Directors Half-Yearly Report for the Six-Month Period ended 30th of

6

June 2021 (Article 5, Law No. 3556/2007)

2.1.

Introduction

7

2.2.

Information required as per par. 6, Article 5 of Law No. 3556/2007

8

2.2.1.

Significant Events during the 1st half of 2022 and their impact on the Interim

8

Financial Statements

2.2.2.

Review per Segment - Performance and Financial Position for the 1st Half of

20

2022 - Major Risks and Uncertainties in the 2nd Half of 2022 - Prospects for the

2nd half of 2022

2.2.3.

Significant Related Party Transactions (Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 Article 3)

27

2.3.

Additional Information of the Board of Directors' Half Yearly Financial Report

30

(article 4 of Decision No.7/448/2007)

2.3.1.

Other Financial Information

30

2.3.2.

Selected Alternative Performance Measures

31

2.3.3.

Non-Financial Information - ESG

33

3.

Certified Auditor - Accountant's Review Report regarding the Half-Yearly

39

Report

4.

Half-Yearly Financial Statements

42

4.1.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

43

5.

Complimentary Information and Data pursuant to the Capital Market

98

Commission's Decision (Government Gazette Β/2092/29.10.2007)

5.1.

Website

99

1.

Statements of the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors on the true representation of the data contained within this report

HELLENIC PETROLEUM Holdings S.A.

5

Statements of the

Board of Directors

Certified Auditor -

Half-Yearly Financial

Complimentary

Chairman, CEO & a

Half-Yearly Report

Accountant's Review

Statements

Information & Data

Member of the BoD

Report

Pursuant to the provisions of article 5, par. 2c, Law No. 3556/2007, we state that to the best of our knowledge:

The half-yearly interim condensed financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as they have been endorsed by the European Union and applied to interim financial reporting (International Accounting Standard "IAS 34"), accurately reflect the assets and liabilities, equity and financial results of HELLENIC PETROLEUM Holdings S.A. (the "Company") and of the subsidiaries that are included in the interim consolidated financial statements of the HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group (the "Group").

The Board of Directors' half-yearly report accurately represents the information required under paragraph 6, article 5, Law No. 3556/2007 and the relevant decisions of the Capital Market Commission.

Athens, 25 August 2022

The Chairman of the Board of

The Chief Executive Officer

The General Manager Group

Directors

Strategic Planning &

New Activities, Executive Board

Member

Ioannis Papathanassiou

Andreas Shiamishis

Georgios Alexopoulos

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum Holdings SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
