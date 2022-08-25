Hellenic Petroleum S A : Financial Reports 2022

Statements of the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors on the true representation of the data contained within this report
HELLENIC PETROLEUM Holdings S.A.
5
Statements of the
Board of Directors
Certified Auditor -
Half-Yearly Financial
Complimentary
Chairman, CEO & a
Half-Yearly Report
Accountant's Review
Statements
Information & Data
Member of the BoD
Report
Pursuant to the provisions of article 5, par. 2c, Law No. 3556/2007, we state that to the best of our knowledge:
The half-yearly interim condensed financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as they have been endorsed by the European Union and applied to interim financial reporting (International Accounting Standard "IAS 34"), accurately reflect the assets and liabilities, equity and financial results of HELLENIC PETROLEUM Holdings S.A. (the "Company") and of the subsidiaries that are included in the interim consolidated financial statements of the HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group (the "Group").
The Board of Directors' half-yearly report accurately represents the information required under paragraph 6, article 5, Law No. 3556/2007 and the relevant decisions of the Capital Market Commission.
Athens, 25 August 2022
The Chairman of the Board of
The Chief Executive Officer
The General Manager Group
Directors
Strategic Planning &
New Activities, Executive Board
Member
Ioannis Papathanassiou
Andreas Shiamishis
Georgios Alexopoulos
