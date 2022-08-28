Log in
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-08-26 am EDT
7.000 EUR   +0.29%
Hellenic Petroleum S A : INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 20.09.22

08/28/2022 | 08:11am EDT
INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 20.09.22

Hellenic Petroleum Holdings SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 12:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 112 M 15 104 M 15 104 M
Net income 2022 633 M 633 M 633 M
Net Debt 2022 2 078 M 2 077 M 2 077 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,81x
Yield 2022 9,00%
Capitalization 2 139 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 19,1%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Psyllaki Stamatia Director-Human Resources & Administration
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.12.54%2 138
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.38%16 706
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION65.77%11 783
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-15.93%8 251
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.24.79%7 940
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.122.60%4 733