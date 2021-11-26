Hellenic Petroleum S A : Information Memorandum on the Hive Down (available only in Greek) - Announcement

"Hellenic Petroleum S.A." (the "Company"), would like to inform the investor community that, the Information Memorandum, prepared in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.12 of the Rulebook of the Athens Stock Exchange as well as the relevant provisions of resolution 25/17.7.2008 of the Board of Directors of the Athens Exchange, on the hive-down of the of the refining, supply & trading of oil products and petrochemical business of the Company and his transfer to a new company which will be established in accordance with the provisions of Law 4601/2019 and Article 52 of Law 4172/2013, as in force, has been posted on the Athens Stock Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr) and published on the Company's website (https://www.helpe.gr/en/investor-relations/CorporateTransformation/SupportingMaterial/).