    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hellenic Petroleum S A : Information Memorandum on the Hive Down (available only in Greek) - Announcement

11/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
"Hellenic Petroleum S.A." (the "Company"), would like to inform the investor community that, the Information Memorandum, prepared in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.12 of the Rulebook of the Athens Stock Exchange as well as the relevant provisions of resolution 25/17.7.2008 of the Board of Directors of the Athens Exchange, on the hive-down of the of the refining, supply & trading of oil products and petrochemical business of the Company and his transfer to a new company which will be established in accordance with the provisions of Law 4601/2019 and Article 52 of Law 4172/2013, as in force, has been posted on the Athens Stock Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr) and published on the Company's website (https://www.helpe.gr/en/investor-relations/CorporateTransformation/SupportingMaterial/).

Announcement on Information Memorandum on the Hive Down

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 168 M 10 343 M 10 343 M
Net income 2021 327 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 1 977 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,68x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 1 877 M 2 104 M 2 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 544
Free-Float 19,1%
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,14 €
Average target price 6,62 €
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Psyllaki Stamatia Director-Human Resources & Administration
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.13.70%2 104
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.1.58%14 340
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA36.21%8 069
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.33.04%7 784
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION31.37%7 502
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED16.36%6 334