    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31:06 2023-01-16 am EST
7.515 EUR   +0.87%
03:00aHellenic Petroleum S A : Participation of Mr. P. Daveros in the Consultation Committee of the Hellenic Accounting and Auditing Standards Oversight Board (HAASOB)
PU
01/11HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022The best and worst performing indexes of 2022
MS
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Participation of Mr. P. Daveros in the Consultation Committee of the Hellenic Accounting and Auditing Standards Oversight Board (HAASOB)

01/16/2023 | 03:00am EST
The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Accounting and Auditing Standards Oversight Board (HAASOB) has decided the establishment of a Consultation Committee, in the subjects of Auditing, Accounting and Taxation to further support its role and its operations.

Following the conclusion of the relevant selection procedure, Mr. Panagiotis Daveros, Senior Director, Head of Group Tax and Customs of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group, is announced as a Committee member.

The HAASOB is the national supervisory authority of the accounting and audit profession aiming to establish and supervise the correct and effective implementation of accounting and auditing standards and is oriented to act exclusively in the public interest, which benefits administrative and financial autonomy and is supervised by the Minister of Finance.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum Holdings SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 07:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 666 M 15 867 M 15 867 M
Net income 2022 1 122 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net Debt 2022 1 709 M 1 849 M 1 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,23x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 2 277 M 2 463 M 2 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Hellenic Petroleum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,45 €
Average target price 8,48 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Tsaitas Chief Financial Officer
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Leonidas Kovaios Group Manager-IT & Digital Transformation
Alexandros Tzadimas Group GM-HR & Administrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.-1.84%2 463
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.90%17 930
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.71%16 717
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION0.23%10 440
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-3.72%7 474
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-0.49%7 118