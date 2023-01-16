Hellenic Petroleum S A : Participation of Mr. P. Daveros in the Consultation Committee of the Hellenic Accounting and Auditing Standards Oversight Board (HAASOB)

The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Accounting and Auditing Standards Oversight Board (HAASOB) has decided the establishment of a Consultation Committee, in the subjects of Auditing, Accounting and Taxation to further support its role and its operations.

Following the conclusion of the relevant selection procedure, Mr. Panagiotis Daveros, Senior Director, Head of Group Tax and Customs of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group, is announced as a Committee member.

The HAASOB is the national supervisory authority of the accounting and audit profession aiming to establish and supervise the correct and effective implementation of accounting and auditing standards and is oriented to act exclusively in the public interest, which benefits administrative and financial autonomy and is supervised by the Minister of Finance.