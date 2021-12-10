Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Petroleum S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Petroleum S A : RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 10.12.21

12/10/2021 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 10.12.21

Resolutions EGM 10.12.21

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
10:42aHELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Signing of agreement for the sale of DEPA Infrastructure
PU
12/02HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Announcement of Regulated Information_Trade Acknowledgements
PU
12/02HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RES PROJECTS 37.2 ΜW OPERA..
PU
12/02HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : ACQUISITION OF 37.2 ΜW RES PROJECTS IN SOUTH EVIA
PU
11/26HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Information Memorandum on the Hive Down (available only in Greek)..
PU
11/24HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Approval of proposed ammendments in respect of the guaranteed not..
PU
11/24HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Approval of proposed ammendments in respect of the guaranteed not..
PU
11/18HELLENIC PETROLEUM S A : Invitation to an extraordinary general meeting 10.12.21
PU
11/12Hellenic Petroleum S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/11Third quarter / 9M 2021 financial results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 121 M 10 298 M 10 298 M
Net income 2021 327 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2021 1 929 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 1 867 M 2 107 M 2 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 544
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,11 €
Average target price 6,77 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Psyllaki Stamatia Director-Human Resources & Administration
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.13.15%2 107
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-0.87%13 994
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.31.23%7 781
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA29.94%7 717
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION25.80%7 184
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED11.52%5 704