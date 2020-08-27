Hellenic Petroleum S A : Second quarter / first half 2020 financial results

PRESS RELEASE

27 August 2020

Second quarter / first half 2020 financial results

Positive operational performance and high utilization sustained amid significant deterioration of the international oil market due to COVID-19

HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group announced its 2Q20 consolidated financial results, with Adjusted EBITDA coming in at €63m in 2Q20 and €191m in 1H20.

The last few months have been marked by a significant decline in global economic activity, while mobility restriction measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a corresponding reduction in fuel demand. The crisis particularly affected the aviation sector with the air traffic reduction in the 2Q20 reaching 81%, while in Greece, tourist arrivals for the 1H20 were down by 77%. The significant drop in global product demand, combined with the agreement by OPEC++ to limit crude oil production resulting in an increase in crude oil prices, led to a decline of refining margins at historically low levels.

An important challenge faced by many refineries in the area, was the continuous operation of the units in an environment of significant challenges and the lack of product storage capacity. Despite the adverse conditions, the Group maintained high operating levels, with the production amounting to 3.7m MT, at the same levels vs 2Q19, utilizing the large storage capacity of its refineries, while, at the same time, proceeded with contango trades, avoiding excessive exposure to price risk and took advantage of the market structure to improve results from international trading.

With regards to the financial results in accordance with IFRS, the gradual recovery of crude oil and product prices, from the lows recorded in the beginning of 2Q, resulted to inventory valuation gains of €26m, partially offsetting the significant loss recorded in the 1Q20 and led Reported EBITDA to €76m.

Strategy and main developments

The gradual lifting of the COVID-19 measures from the middle of 2Q, both in our country and in the Mediterranean region, led to a recovery of economic activity and fuel consumption, which however is still lagging last year levels, especially in sectors such as tourism, air transport and coastal marine. The Group closely monitors developments, with main priority the health and safety of its staff and contractors in its facilities, especially ahead of the turnaround of the Aspropyrgos Refinery and adjusts its operations accordingly.

On 28 August, the full turnaround of the Aspropyrgos Refinery begins with the gradual temporary shut-down of the main units. The program will last 9 weeks, two more than planned, to include additional safety measures for