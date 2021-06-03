Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Petroleum S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.

(ELPE)
  Report
Hellenic Petroleum S A : Strategic partnership for LPG logistics in Cyprus

06/03/2021 | 03:43am EDT
3 June 2021

Strategic partnership for LPG logistics in Cyprus

HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group announces the strategic cooperation agreement with VLPG Plant Ltd. for LPG products logistics and distribution in the Cypriot market. At the same time, on 2 June 2021, the two parties have signed an agreement for a 32% participation of the HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group to the share capital of VLPG Plant Ltd. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Commission for the Protection of Competition (C.P.C.)

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, Synergas Ltd and Intergaz Ltd currently participate in VLPG Ltd JV. The activities of VLPG Plant Ltd include all phases of LPG logistics, with privately owned tanker offloading facilities, storage and distribution through LPG tanker trucks. The JV will also manage the bottling and maintenance of LPG cylinders that are distributed by marketing companies.

VLPG Plant Ltd. has undertaken the construction of the modern LPG plant in Vasiliko, which after its expansion is expected to manage approximately 32,000 MT of bulk and 24,000 MT of bottled LPG on an annual basis. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 4Q21.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 343 M 8 949 M 8 949 M
Net income 2021 291 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 1 777 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 1 993 M 2 434 M 2 429 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 544
Free-Float 19,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,49 €
Last Close Price 6,52 €
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Psyllaki Stamatia Director-Human Resources & Administration
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM S.A.20.74%2 434
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA41.72%9 511
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.13.88%7 154
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION39.30%5 780
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED16.97%5 118
GS HOLDINGS CORP.22.77%4 107