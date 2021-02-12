Log in
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  
COSMOTE 5G: The largest range of certified 5G Smartphones in Greece

02/12/2021 | 04:58am EST
- Even more 5G-certified Smartphones on the COSMOTE network - 21 Smartphones already available
- Only COSMOTE has certified Apple's new 5G Smartphones on its 5G network
- 5G devices starting at €279, or even less with COSMOTE rate plans

11 new Smartphones are being added to the list of 5G Smartphones certified for COSMOTE's 5G network. Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, OnePlus Nord N10, Samsung Galaxy S21 | S21+ | S21 Ultra, Realme X5 and Realme 7 enrich the wide range of Smartphones with which COSMOTE subscribers can enjoy the 5G possibilities that COSMOTE was the first to bring to Greece.
Thanks to our partnerships with major manufacturers, COSMOTE has the largest range of certified 5G Smartphones, with 21 5G Smartphones now providing access to COSMOTE 5G. Specifically, the available Smartphones[1] certified for the COSMOTE 5G network are: Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Huawei P40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi10T Lite, Xiaomi Mi10T Pro, Xiaomi Mi10T, Xiaomi Mi10, Xiaomi Mi10 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, OnePlus Nord N10, Realme 7 and Realme X50. Furthermore, COSMOTE is the only network in Greece that has received certification for the new Apple 5G Smartphones.

The certification of 5G devices on the COSMOTE network, in partnership with manufacturers, ensures that the respective device connects to the COSMOTE 5G network seamlessly and with the highest possible speeds per coverage area. This ensures the best possible mobile experience of using the device on the COSMOTE 5G network. The 5G Smartphones that have been certified on the COSMOTE mobile network are available at COSMOTE and GERMANOS stores, as well as online at www.cosmote.gr and www.germanos.gr, at prices starting at €279[2] or even less at €139 with COSMOTE rate plans. Gradually more 5G Smartphones will be certified -including more affordable options, while all of them can be combined with a wide range of accessories.

COSMOTE 5G: The future of telecommunications is here

With a 5G device certified on the COSMOTE network, all COSMOTE subscribers, residential and business, have access to the COSMOTE 5G network at no extra charge and regardless of their mobile plan (prepaid, post-paid, cost control).

The COSMOTE 5G network is available in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities, while in certain areas, the maximum network speeds exceed 1Gbps. COSMOTE 5G will soon expand to even more areas throughout Greece, while population coverage is expected to exceed 50% by the end of 2021.

COSMOTE GIGASPEED NETWORK

COSMOTE GIGASPEED NETWORK shapes the infrastructures that lead Greece into the future. With state-of-the-art technologies, such as 5G and Fiber to the Home, the COSMOTE GIGASPEED NETWORK meets the needs of the new digital era, unleashing unlimited possibilities and helping create a world, better for all. Having committed to lead the digital transformation, OTE Group is the largest investor in new technologies and infrastructure in Greece. With approximately €5 billion in investment over the past decade and an investment plan of €2 billion for the current four years, it is building the infrastructure for the Gigabit Society.

[1] The devices must have the latest software version.
[2] All prices are indicative and include VAT.

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
