- Environmental activities in Thermaikos Gulf, Halkidiki, Argosaronikos Gulf and Crete

- Collection and removal of 90 tonnes of plastic by 2025 and 60% of them could be turned into new recycled products

- Strategic partnership with "Enaleia" for the cleaning of the coastline and seas from plastic and litter



COSMOTE launches the COSMOTE BLUE initiative for the protection of the Greek seas, confirming its commitment to safeguard the environment. The initiative aims at the removal of plastic pollution from the marine environment of Greece, which is one of the life-giving elements in the Greek daily life and culture. The removal of plastics helps to protect the ecosystem and biodiversity in the seas and ultimately preserve a healthy environment for humans.



The COSMOTE BLUE initiative starts with environmental activities in the areas of Thermaikos Gulf, Halkidiki, Argosaronic Gulf and Crete, which have been selected due to the high concentration of plastic pollution in these areas.





The specific environmental activities are implemented through the strategic partnership with the social enterprise "Enaleia", and include the cleaning of the coastline and the seabed by boats of fishermen participating in "Enaleia's" network. After collection, the waste and plastics are taken for recycling and responsible management, as much of it ends up being reused for the production of new products in the circular economy.



By 2025, 90 tonnes of plastic is expected to be collected, while it is estimated that more than 52 tonnes could be turned into new recycled products such as socks, jackets, shoes or even furniture. At the same time, more than 200 fishermen will be trained in sustainable fishing methods, good marine cleaning practices and responsible management of fishing equipment to avoid future plastic pollution from nets and fishing gear and the reduction of fish stocks.



On the occasion of the COSMOTE BLUE launch, Mr. Tim Höttges, CEO Deutsche Telekom Group, said: "Deutsche Telekom is the leading European telecommunications company - but we also want to be a leader when it comes to sustainability. We will become climate-neutral within the company by 2025 at the latest. We are aiming to be completely climate-neutral by 2040 at the latest. COSMOTE BLUE is an excellent initiative that contributes towards sustainability and responds to the pressing environmental problem of marine plastic pollution, which affects not only Greece, but the whole world".



"As Leading Digital Telco, we assume our responsibility and our role as an enabler for a green economy, social stability and sustainable growth in Europe. With COSMOTE Blue, we walk our talk and strengthen our commitment to sustainable development in Greece. When I think about the future of Europe, I see blue rubbish-free waters and green networks - a precious capital for generations yet to come to take part in.", stated Ms. Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe Deutsche Telekom Group.





"Greece is the land of the endless blue. Our seas are the most precious assets: a source of oxygen, life and food. It's our duty for the present and future generations to protect them. That's why we decided to take further action and launch this major initiative to clean the water from plastic and litter. With sustainable development at the heart of every step we take, we are constantly working towards a better world for all," stated Mr. Michael Tsamaz, Chairman and CEO OTE Group.



"Our vision at "Enaleia" is to create mutually beneficial relationships between societies and the sea and to be able to live in harmony with the marine ecosystem. For this reason, our strategic partnership with COSMOTE is very important, because in this way we will implement substantial actions both for the cleaning of our seas from plastics, and for the integration of this material into the circular economy, thus highlighting solutions for plastic pollution", said Mr. Lefteris Arapakis, Director and Co-founder of "Enaleia".



COSMOTE enhances its systematic environmental action with the COSMOTE BLUE initiative, in the framework of its sustainable development strategy. This is another step towards the sustainability of the planet, the safeguarding of ecosystems.



The COSMOTE BLUE initiative is a long-term commitment of COSMOTE, which reinforces its systematic environmental action in the framework of sustainable development. It will be enriched with other activities, creating another step towards the sustainability of the planet and the safeguarding of life on it. Because a world with clean seas, is a better world for all.