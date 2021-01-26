Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : 26.01.2021 - Announcement - Release date of Q4 2020 Financial Results

ANNOUNCEMENT

OTE Group Q4 2020 Financial results to be released on February 26th, 2021

ATHENS, Greece - January 26, 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (ASE: HTO, OTC MARKET:HLTOY), the Greek telecommunications provider, announces that, on Friday, February 26, 2021, before the opening of the Athens Exchange, it will release its fourth quarter financial results under IFRS.

OTE's management will host a conference call at 17:00 (GREECE) / 16:00 (CONTINENT) / 15:00 (UK) /10:00 (EASTERN US) following the release, to review the results.

Details regarding the conference call dial-in and replay numbers as well as the live audio webcast of the conference call, following the results, can be accessed

at: https://ccevent.eu/otegroup/otegroup_q420_invitation.pdf

About OTE

The OTE Group is the largest telecommunications provider in the Greek market and one of the leading telecom groups in Southeast Europe with presence in Greece and Romania. OTE is among the largest listed companies, with respect to market capitalization, in the Athens Stock Exchange.

OTE Group offers the full range of telecommunications services: from fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, to pay television and ICT solutions. In addition to its core telecommunications activities, the Group is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training.

Additional Information is also available on https://www.cosmote.gr.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Eleni Boua

Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr