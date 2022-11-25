Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03 2022-11-25 am EST
15.42 EUR   -0.26%
03:54aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement Cancellation & Deletion of Shares
PU
11/14Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : COSMOTE Global Solutions in a major IT service project for the European Commission
PU
11/11Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Election of new BoD memebrs in replacement of resigned non - executive members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement Cancellation & Deletion of Shares

11/25/2022 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the attached announcement.

Announcement_Cancellation_of _Own_Shares__ENG

Attachments

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
03:54aHellenic Telecommunications Organiza : Announcement Cancellation & Deletion of Shares
PU
11/14Hellenic Telecommunications Organiza : COSMOTE Global Solutions in a major IT service proj..
PU
11/11Hellenic Telecommunications Organiza : Election of new BoD memebrs in replacement of resig..
PU
11/11Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Announces Board Changes
CI
11/10Transcript : Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings ..
CI
11/10Hellenic Telecommunications Organiza : Corporate Presentation – 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
11/10Hellenic Telecommunications Organiza : Ote group reports 2022 third quarter results
PU
11/10Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
11/01Hellenic Telecommunications Organiza : Extraordinary General Meeting resolutions
PU
10/14Hellenic Telecommunications Organiza : Announcement - Write-off of the Unclaimed dividend ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 464 M 3 604 M 3 604 M
Net income 2022 527 M 549 M 549 M
Net Debt 2022 612 M 636 M 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 6 741 M 7 014 M 7 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,46 €
Average target price 19,55 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.-4.89%7 014
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.10%163 457
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.19%139 629
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.87%100 810
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.97%96 452
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.15%60 553