Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. is one of the leading telecommunications providers in Greece. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - fixed telephone services (55.4%): fixed local and long-distance telephone services, international calls, phone card services, videoconferencing, etc.; - mobile telephone services (42.6%): 6.9 million subscribers at the end of 2020; - other (3.6%): sales of prepaid telephone cards and telecommunication equipment, Internet services (No. 1 in Greece), satellite communication, data transmission, directories services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (89.4%) and Romania (10.6%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services