Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement/Financial Calendar Update

10/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Announcement

Financial Calendar Update

Athens, October 15, 2021 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), informs investors that, pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.15.1 (3) of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, it updates its 2021 Financial Calendar which was initially published on February 1, 2021 as follows:

Following the disposal of OTE's 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications S.A., as announced on September 30, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the distribution of an extraordinary dividend to its shareholders of a total amount of Euro 113.3mn, or Euro 0.248 gross per share. The final amount per share will be increased based on the number of the outstanding shares minus the shares owned by the Company in the context of the Share Buyback Programme until the "ex-dividend date". In the context of the distribution of the above extraordinary dividend:

  1. The ex-dividend date to be Monday, November 15, 2021. On that date, Company shares will be trading without the right to the above extraordinary dividend. The ex-dividend date precedes the expiry of derivatives, November series.
  2. Beneficiaries are those registered as Company's Shareholders on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    (Record Date).
  3. Dividend payment will start on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The Company will proceed with a new announcement on dividend payment relevant details. It is noted that the Company reserves the right to alter the above dates after timely informing investors of the amendment hereof.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210-6118190

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr, sziavra@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
