Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, March 15 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 11/03/2024 - 15/03/2024, it purchased 254,100 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Date Number Total Average Lowest Highest of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) price (€) 11/3/2024 55,500 753,873.80 13.5833 13.47 13.73 12/3/2024 69,600 938,263.34 13.4808 13.38 13.55 13/3/2024 52,000 703,088.78 13.5209 13.48 13.56 14/3/2024 40,000 545,080.27 13.6270 13.56 13.72 15/3/2024 37,000 508,923.90 13.7547 13.66 13.79 Total 254,100 3,449,230.09 13.57430

Following this, the Company holds 2,737,923 own shares or 0.655% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

