Athens, March 15 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 11/03/2024 - 15/03/2024, it purchased 254,100 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Date
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
price (€)
11/3/2024
55,500
753,873.80
13.5833
13.47
13.73
12/3/2024
69,600
938,263.34
13.4808
13.38
13.55
13/3/2024
52,000
703,088.78
13.5209
13.48
13.56
14/3/2024
40,000
545,080.27
13.6270
13.56
13.72
15/3/2024
37,000
508,923.90
13.7547
13.66
13.79
Total
254,100
3,449,230.09
13.57430
Following this, the Company holds 2,737,923 own shares or 0.655% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
