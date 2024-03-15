Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, March 15 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 11/03/2024 - 15/03/2024, it purchased 254,100 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Date

Number

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

of shares

amount (€)

price (€)

price (€)

price (€)

11/3/2024

55,500

753,873.80

13.5833

13.47

13.73

12/3/2024

69,600

938,263.34

13.4808

13.38

13.55

13/3/2024

52,000

703,088.78

13.5209

13.48

13.56

14/3/2024

40,000

545,080.27

13.6270

13.56

13.72

15/3/2024

37,000

508,923.90

13.7547

13.66

13.79

Total

254,100

3,449,230.09

13.57430

Following this, the Company holds 2,737,923 own shares or 0.655% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr

