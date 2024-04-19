Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, April 19 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 15/04/2024 - 19/04/2024, it purchased 350,296 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
Date
price
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
(€)
15/4/2024
46,830
664,693.97
14.1938
14.08
14.30
16/4/2024
96,000
1,345,729.70
14.0180
13.98
14.10
17/4/2024
75,000
1,050,125.06
14.0017
13.96
14.06
18/4/2024
65,823
918,604.64
13.9557
13.93
13.98
19/4/2024
66,643
922,233.10
13.8384
13.71
13.94
Total
350,296
4,901,386.47
13.99213
Following this, the Company holds 3,846,311 own shares or 0.920% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr
