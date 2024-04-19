Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, April 19 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 15/04/2024 - 19/04/2024, it purchased 350,296 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number Total Average Lowest Highest Date price of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) (€) 15/4/2024 46,830 664,693.97 14.1938 14.08 14.30 16/4/2024 96,000 1,345,729.70 14.0180 13.98 14.10 17/4/2024 75,000 1,050,125.06 14.0017 13.96 14.06 18/4/2024 65,823 918,604.64 13.9557 13.93 13.98 19/4/2024 66,643 922,233.10 13.8384 13.71 13.94 Total 350,296 4,901,386.47 13.99213

Following this, the Company holds 3,846,311 own shares or 0.920% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

