Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, April 19 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 15/04/2024 - 19/04/2024, it purchased 350,296 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

price

of shares

amount (€)

price (€)

price (€)

(€)

15/4/2024

46,830

664,693.97

14.1938

14.08

14.30

16/4/2024

96,000

1,345,729.70

14.0180

13.98

14.10

17/4/2024

75,000

1,050,125.06

14.0017

13.96

14.06

18/4/2024

65,823

918,604.64

13.9557

13.93

13.98

19/4/2024

66,643

922,233.10

13.8384

13.71

13.94

Total

350,296

4,901,386.47

13.99213

Following this, the Company holds 3,846,311 own shares or 0.920% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 14:52:06 UTC.