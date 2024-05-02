Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, May 02 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 29/04/2024 - 30/04/2024, it purchased 78,500 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number Total Average Lowest Highest Date price of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) (€) 29/4/2024 29,500 421,496.01 14.2880 14.22 14.39 30/4/2024 49,000 705,079.88 14.3894 14.32 14.47 Total 78,500 1,126,575.89 14.35129

Following this, the Company holds 4,097,676 own shares or 0.980% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

