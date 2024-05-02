Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, May 02 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 29/04/2024 - 30/04/2024, it purchased 78,500 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
Date
price
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
(€)
29/4/2024
29,500
421,496.01
14.2880
14.22
14.39
30/4/2024
49,000
705,079.88
14.3894
14.32
14.47
Total
78,500
1,126,575.89
14.35129
Following this, the Company holds 4,097,676 own shares or 0.980% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr
