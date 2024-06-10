Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, June 10 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 03/06/2024 - 07/06/2024, it purchased 376,221 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number Total Average Lowest Highest Date price of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) (€) 3/6/2024 92,300 1,259,696.46 13.6478 13.52 13.76 4/6/2024 92,500 1,251,104.87 13.5255 13.48 13.61 5/6/2024 86,870 1,183,402.76 13.6227 13.47 13.71 6/6/2024 44,604 618,749.38 13.8721 13.70 13.92 7/6/2024 59,947 828,050.24 13.8130 13.74 13.88 Total 376,221 5,141,003.71 13.66485

Following this, the Company holds 5,684,661 own shares or 1.360% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

