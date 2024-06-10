Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, June 10 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 03/06/2024 - 07/06/2024, it purchased 376,221 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

price

of shares

amount (€)

price (€)

price (€)

(€)

3/6/2024

92,300

1,259,696.46

13.6478

13.52

13.76

4/6/2024

92,500

1,251,104.87

13.5255

13.48

13.61

5/6/2024

86,870

1,183,402.76

13.6227

13.47

13.71

6/6/2024

44,604

618,749.38

13.8721

13.70

13.92

7/6/2024

59,947

828,050.24

13.8130

13.74

13.88

Total

376,221

5,141,003.71

13.66485

Following this, the Company holds 5,684,661 own shares or 1.360% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 06:53:00 UTC.