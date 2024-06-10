Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, June 10 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 03/06/2024 - 07/06/2024, it purchased 376,221 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
Date
price
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
(€)
3/6/2024
92,300
1,259,696.46
13.6478
13.52
13.76
4/6/2024
92,500
1,251,104.87
13.5255
13.48
13.61
5/6/2024
86,870
1,183,402.76
13.6227
13.47
13.71
6/6/2024
44,604
618,749.38
13.8721
13.70
13.92
7/6/2024
59,947
828,050.24
13.8130
13.74
13.88
Total
376,221
5,141,003.71
13.66485
Following this, the Company holds 5,684,661 own shares or 1.360% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr
