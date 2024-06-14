Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, June 14 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 10/06/2024 - 14/06/2024, it purchased 331,196 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

price

of shares

amount (€)

price (€)

price (€)

(€)

10/6/2024

78,650

1,078,592.64

13.71383

13.55

13.88

11/6/2024

49,377

683,561.24

13.84372

13.77

13.89

12/6/2024

60,529

835,001.61

13.79507

13.72

13.89

13/6/2024

61,994

854,231.31

13.77926

13.74

13.83

14/6/2024

80,646

1,098,481.64

13.62103

13.54

13.71

Total

331,196

4,549,868.44

13.73769

Following this, the Company holds 6,015,857 own shares or 1.439% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr

