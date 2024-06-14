Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, June 14 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 10/06/2024 - 14/06/2024, it purchased 331,196 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
Date
price
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
(€)
10/6/2024
78,650
1,078,592.64
13.71383
13.55
13.88
11/6/2024
49,377
683,561.24
13.84372
13.77
13.89
12/6/2024
60,529
835,001.61
13.79507
13.72
13.89
13/6/2024
61,994
854,231.31
13.77926
13.74
13.83
14/6/2024
80,646
1,098,481.64
13.62103
13.54
13.71
Total
331,196
4,549,868.44
13.73769
Following this, the Company holds 6,015,857 own shares or 1.439% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
