Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, June 14 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 10/06/2024 - 14/06/2024, it purchased 331,196 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number Total Average Lowest Highest Date price of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) (€) 10/6/2024 78,650 1,078,592.64 13.71383 13.55 13.88 11/6/2024 49,377 683,561.24 13.84372 13.77 13.89 12/6/2024 60,529 835,001.61 13.79507 13.72 13.89 13/6/2024 61,994 854,231.31 13.77926 13.74 13.83 14/6/2024 80,646 1,098,481.64 13.62103 13.54 13.71 Total 331,196 4,549,868.44 13.73769

Following this, the Company holds 6,015,857 own shares or 1.439% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

