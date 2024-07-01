Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, July 1 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 25/06/2024 - 28/06/2024, it purchased 151,643 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
Date
price
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
(€)
25/6/2024
13,653
188,820.56
13.82997
13.63
14.06
26/6/2024
19,145
264,930.88
13.83812
13.73
13.98
27/6/2024
47,824
657,135.04
13.74070
13.63
13.87
28/6/2024
71,021
970,139.55
13.65990
13.53
13.76
Total
151,643
2,081,026.03
13.72319
Following this, the Company holds 6,547,938 own shares or 1.566% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
