Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, July 1 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 25/06/2024 - 28/06/2024, it purchased 151,643 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

price

of shares

amount (€)

price (€)

price (€)

(€)

25/6/2024

13,653

188,820.56

13.82997

13.63

14.06

26/6/2024

19,145

264,930.88

13.83812

13.73

13.98

27/6/2024

47,824

657,135.04

13.74070

13.63

13.87

28/6/2024

71,021

970,139.55

13.65990

13.53

13.76

Total

151,643

2,081,026.03

13.72319

Following this, the Company holds 6,547,938 own shares or 1.566% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 07:21:55 UTC.