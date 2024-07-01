Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, July 1 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 25/06/2024 - 28/06/2024, it purchased 151,643 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number Total Average Lowest Highest Date price of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) (€) 25/6/2024 13,653 188,820.56 13.82997 13.63 14.06 26/6/2024 19,145 264,930.88 13.83812 13.73 13.98 27/6/2024 47,824 657,135.04 13.74070 13.63 13.87 28/6/2024 71,021 970,139.55 13.65990 13.53 13.76 Total 151,643 2,081,026.03 13.72319

Following this, the Company holds 6,547,938 own shares or 1.566% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

