Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, July 5 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 01/07/2024 - 05/07/2024, it purchased 245,985 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number Total Average Lowest Highest Date price of shares amount (€) price (€) price (€) (€) 1/7/2024 72,886 993,140.14 13.62594 13.54 13.72 2/7/2024 73,082 990,857.10 13.55815 13.50 13.64 4/7/2024 74,527 993,365.30 13.32893 13.16 13.45 5/7/2024 25,490 344,783.16 13.52621 13.47 13.57 Total 245,985 3,322,145.70 13.50548

Following this, the Company holds 6,793,923 own shares or 1.625% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr