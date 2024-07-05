Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, July 5 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 01/07/2024 - 05/07/2024, it purchased 245,985 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:

Number

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

price

of shares

amount (€)

price (€)

price (€)

(€)

1/7/2024

72,886

993,140.14

13.62594

13.54

13.72

2/7/2024

73,082

990,857.10

13.55815

13.50

13.64

4/7/2024

74,527

993,365.30

13.32893

13.16

13.45

5/7/2024

25,490

344,783.16

13.52621

13.47

13.57

Total

245,985

3,322,145.70

13.50548

Following this, the Company holds 6,793,923 own shares or 1.625% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr

