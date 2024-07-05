Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, July 5 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 01/07/2024 - 05/07/2024, it purchased 245,985 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme for 2024, as follows:
Number
Total
Average
Lowest
Highest
Date
price
of shares
amount (€)
price (€)
price (€)
(€)
1/7/2024
72,886
993,140.14
13.62594
13.54
13.72
2/7/2024
73,082
990,857.10
13.55815
13.50
13.64
4/7/2024
74,527
993,365.30
13.32893
13.16
13.45
5/7/2024
25,490
344,783.16
13.52621
13.47
13.57
Total
245,985
3,322,145.70
13.50548
Following this, the Company holds 6,793,923 own shares or 1.625% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. +30 210 6117364, +30 210 6332342 E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr,eboua@ote.gr
