Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement- Response to Hellenic Capital Market Commission letter

Athens, August 20, 2020 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), in response to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission relevant request for clarification dated 19-08-2020, announces the following:
Regarding recent press reports about an agreement between Orange and the
Romanian Ministry of Transport and Communications to take over Telekom Romania's fixed line operations, OTE is not in position to comment on potential agreements between other companies and State entities about the Romanian State's participation in Telekom Romania. We also note, as it has already been mentioned, that OTE is investigating strategic options regarding its participation in Telekom Romania and Telekom Romania Mobile, including their potential sale and is in negotiations with interested parties.
In conformity with all applicable legislation and regulation, the Company will make all necessary announcements to the investor community if and when relevant.
