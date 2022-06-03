Log in
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 03:20:00 pm BST
17.64 EUR   -0.76%
03:52pHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S A : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
05/30HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S A : Voting results of the Annual General Shareholders ' Meeting
PU
05/25HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S A : Annual General Meeting resolutions
PU
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information

06/03/2022 | 03:52pm BST
See the announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 454 M 3 705 M 2 952 M
Net income 2022 526 M 564 M 450 M
Net Debt 2022 603 M 647 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 7 819 M 8 388 M 6 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,77 €
Average target price 19,65 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.9.32%8 390
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.08%215 400
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 783
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.08%107 495
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.13%101 828
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-23.58%80 077