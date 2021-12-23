Log in
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information/Liable person's transaction notification

12/23/2021 | 03:37pm GMT
Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 333 M 3 769 M 2 809 M
Net income 2021 486 M 549 M 409 M
Net Debt 2021 739 M 836 M 623 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 7 340 M 8 320 M 6 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 16 291
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,40 €
Average target price 18,08 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.24.43%8 320
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.18%221 517
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.75%121 527
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%114 709
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.47%99 376
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.61%85 728