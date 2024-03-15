Announcement of Regulated Information

Αthens, March 15, 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company") announces that Mr. Michael Tsamaz, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of ΟΤΕ, according to his transaction notification to the Company dated 15/03/2024, purchased 5,000 shares of OTE S.A. (LEI ELPUFM0XZRZO4LFXW404), with average price €13.76346 for a total value of €68,817.30 on 14/03/2024.

The announcement is issued as a Regulated Information, in accordance with Law 3556/2007, [article 3, par. 1

and article 21] and Regulation No 596/2014 (article 19) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse.

