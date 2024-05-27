Regulated Information

Athens, May 27, 2024 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), following its announcement on 21 November 2023 regarding the potential disposal of its 100% subsidiary Telekom Romania Mobile ("TKRM"), announces that the negotiations now progress with a new purchaser group, West Network Invest S.R.L.

West Network Invest S.R.L is an investment vehicle, majority owned by Digi Romania S.A ("Digi") and minority owned by Clever Media group. Digi is a member of DIGI Communications group, a leading telecommunications company, with presence in Romania, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium.

The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and are in the process to file for approval with the Romanian competent authorities. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary processes and approvals, including the completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals and the signing of the transaction documentation.

In conformity with all applicable legislation and regulation, the Company will make all necessary announcements to the investor community if and when relevant.

The announcement is issued as Regulated Information in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 [article 3, par. 1 (p), and article 21] and Regulation 596/2014 (article 17) of the European Parliament and of the Council on the abuse of the market.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tel. +30 210-6118190, +30 210-6117364

E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr