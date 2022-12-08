Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of regulated information-DT's participation in OTE SA share capital
Sales 2022
3 464 M
3 635 M
3 635 M
Net income 2022
527 M
553 M
553 M
Net Debt 2022
612 M
642 M
642 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,3x
Yield 2022
4,19%
Capitalization
6 365 M
6 679 M
6 679 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,01x
EV / Sales 2023
1,97x
Nbr of Employees
11 453
Free-Float
40,2%
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
14,83 €
Average target price
19,55 €
Spread / Average Target
31,8%
