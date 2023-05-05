Advanced search
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46:02 2023-05-05 am EDT
13.40 EUR   +0.56%
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Corporate Presentation – 1st Quarter 2023
PU
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : OTE Group Q1 2023 Financial Results - Excel File
PU
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Press Release-Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Corporate Presentation – 1st Quarter 2023

05/05/2023
2

Disclaimer

This presentation is provided to persons who are entitled to receive it in accordance with the laws and regulations of appropriate jurisdictions. This presentation is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an oﬀer or an invitation to buy or sell or subscribe to any securities or a solicitation of an oﬀer to buy or sell or subscribe for any security or instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. No part of this presentation may be construed as constituting investment advice or recommendation to enter into any transaction or as providing the basis for any credit or other evaluation. No representation or warranty is given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information, estimations, provisions, future expectations or other data, contained in this presentation, and no claim can be made that any transaction of any security will conform to any terms that may be contained herein. Under no circumstance, should OTE, or any of its directors, oﬃcers or employees be held liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suﬀered by any person as a result of relying on any information contained in this presentation. Information contained herein may change without notice and OTE undertakes no obligation to update it.

Before entering into any transaction, investors should determine any economic, trading and ﬁnancial risks, restrictions and beneﬁts, as well as any legal, tax, accounting consequences of doing so, and their ability to assume such risks, without reliance on the information contained in this presentation. You should consult a professional ﬁnancial advisor before entering in any transactions in securities mentioned herein.

https://www.cosmote.gr/ﬁxed/en/corporate/ir/ﬁnancial-results/ﬁnancial-statements-of-ote-group-and-ote-sa

In addition to ﬁgures prepared in accordance with IFRS, OTE also presents alternative performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash ﬂow, adjusted free cash ﬂow, net debt, adjusted net debt, Capex and adjusted Capex. These alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. The purpose and calculations of all 'Adjusted' data and the Alternative Performance Measures presented are detailed in the Alternative Performance Measures Section in the Quarterly Press Releases.

All ﬁgures in 2021 adjusted to reﬂect only continuing operations; TELEKOM ROMANIA operations along with certain signiﬁcant commercial transactions (MVNO agreement and handset sales) that existed between TELEKOM ROMANIA and TELEKOM ROMANIA MOBILE (Romania mobile) until the completion of the sale of TELEKOM ROMANIA have been treated as discontinued operations. The sale was concluded on September 30, 2021.

3

Strategy: The 7 Pillars of our Strategic Plan

TECHNOLOGY SUPERIORITY

  • Accelerate FTTH Optical Fiber Networks deployment
  • Expand coverage and introduce new capabilities in 5G network
  • Construct optical network for UFBB project

BEST CUSTOMER

EXPERIENCE

  • Digital Transformation @Customer:
  • Omni-channel
  • Extended functionalities in apps
  • Service enhancements in sales and fault management processes
  • Push Online Sales
  • Load Reduction in front-line
  • Digital predictive maintenance @Network

REVENUE

TRANSFORMATION

  • ICT projects
  • Public & Private Sectors; EU Projects
  • Cloud Solutions
  • IoT- Smart

Cities-Verticals

  • Develop non-core digital services COSMOTE Insurance, BOX, Payzy by COSMOTE Payments

LEAD IN

CORE BUSINESS

  • Leverage COSMOTE brand superiority
  • Upgrade customers speeds in Fixed Broadband, and oﬀer more data on Mobile
  • Enhance FMC propositions
  • Develop COSMOTE TV OTT
  • Wholesale ﬁber monetization

DIGITALIZATION, SIMPLIFICATION & COST OPTIMIZATION

  • Lean, eﬃcient and agile operating model; introduction of Agile methodology
  • Digital Transformation @Company and @Network
  • Cost eﬃciency programs • Synergies with Deutsche Telekom Group

GROWTH MINDSET

AND CULTURE

  • Introduction and evaluation of new working models (Agile, Work from home)
  • Re-skilling /Upskilling in new digital skills of employees
  • Establish a culture of growth and innovation
  • Continue to drive ESG activities in order to achieve targets
  • Adopting policies for improving equality, diversity, and inclusion in our workplace

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

4

Digital Transformation

Our goal: to be the leader for Digital Transformation in Greece and a role-model in Europe

with superior Customer Experience & Operational Eﬃciency

DIGITAL @CUSTOMER

Digital Interplay

  • One App primary touchpoint for all customer interactions
  • Pure digital Mobile Rate plan
  • Boost online sales
  • Contextual digital campaigns

Digitalize Service Processes

  • Order2Bill: self-service ordering
  • Fault2Repair: self-service fault handling

Simplify Portfolio

  • Simplify Product & Tariﬀ portfolio
  • Simplify customer journeys
  • Converged & simpliﬁed IT stack

DIGITAL @NETWORK

Simpliﬁcation

  • Decommissioning of legacy platforms

Autonomous Network Operation

  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Artiﬁcial Intelligence @ Network

Digitalize Field Service

  • Autonomous Field Service
  • Field technicians digitalization

DIGITAL @COMPANY

Internal Interactions

  • Enterprise Mobile App for employees
  • Tools for collaboration

Digital Processes

  • Processes simpliﬁcation & automation
  • Digitalized & uniﬁed workﬂows
  • Digital Signatures

Digital Culture & Skills

  • Growth mindset
  • Digital Skills & Learning
  • Innovation culture

2022 ESG Targets- Performance

CLIMATE CHANGE

OTE Group contributes to DT Group Climate Change Targets:

  • Net Zero for direct and indirect energy consumption including up to 95% reduction by 2025
  • 100% Renewable electricity (2021 onwards)
  • 25% Emission reduction per customer for value chains emissions by 2023 (vs 2017)
  • Net Zero emissions across the value chain (scope 1-3) by 2040

RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Sustainable Waste Management

  • Zero ICT waste to landfill (2022 onwards)
  • Take back schemes of mobile devices:
  1. Ratio (%) of mobile devices collected vs sold in previous year: 12% by 2024 (vs 2022)

o Reach approx. 400,000 items of mobile devices (2022-2024)

Zeroplastic

  • Retain single use plastic culture in major buildings in 2022

Sustainable Packaging

100% sustainable packaging:

• Own branded newly launched CPEs (by mid 2022)

Paper Reduction

  • 25% paper reduction (2020-2023)

DIGITAL INCLUSION

Impact ~15 mil. peoples' lives through digital inclusion initiatives by 2024 (from 2021)

5

2022 PERFORMANCE

  • Scope 1 & 2: 86% CO2 reduction (vs 2017)
  • 100% Renewable Electricity: 423 GWh
  • Scope 3: 413 kt CO2 eq
  • 100% of ICT waste sustainably managed
  • ~4,000 t of ICT waste sustainably managed
  • 11% of mobile devices collected vs sold in 2021
  • > 155,000 pcs collected for recycling
  • ~39% of 2024 target (of pcs) achieved
  • > 1.1 mil. pcs of single-use plastic avoided
  • 1st sustainably packaged own branded CPE launched
  • Guidelines in specs for own newly launched/ refurbished CPEs
  • 20% reduction of paper consumption vs 2020
  • ~4.4 mil paper sheets (22t of paper) reduced vs 2020
  • > 9 mil. beneficiaries (direct & indirect) since 2021
  • 61% of the 2024 target achieved

Targets & data refer to OTE Group Greece

**Smartphones, Mobile Phones, Fixed Phones (wired and cordless), Notebooks/Laptops, Tablets, Chargers/Powerbanks & Accessories

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 469 M 3 817 M 3 817 M
Net income 2022 528 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2022 576 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 5 679 M 6 249 M 6 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Average target price 18,83 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.-8.70%6 249
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED32.27%186 368
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.60%157 019
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.63%116 903
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%106 450
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.69%82 389
