Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Corporate Presentation – 1st Quarter 2023
05/05/2023 | 03:39am EDT
Disclaimer
This presentation is provided to persons who are entitled to receive it in accordance with the laws and regulations of appropriate jurisdictions. This presentation is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an oﬀer or an invitation to buy or sell or subscribe to any securities or a solicitation of an oﬀer to buy or sell or subscribe for any security or instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. No part of this presentation may be construed as constituting investment advice or recommendation to enter into any transaction or as providing the basis for any credit or other evaluation. No representation or warranty is given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information, estimations, provisions, future expectations or other data, contained in this presentation, and no claim can be made that any transaction of any security will conform to any terms that may be contained herein. Under no circumstance, should OTE, or any of its directors, oﬃcers or employees be held liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suﬀered by any person as a result of relying on any information contained in this presentation. Information contained herein may change without notice and OTE undertakes no obligation to update it.
Before entering into any transaction, investors should determine any economic, trading and ﬁnancial risks, restrictions and beneﬁts, as well as any legal, tax, accounting consequences of doing so, and their ability to assume such risks, without reliance on the information contained in this presentation. You should consult a professional ﬁnancial advisor before entering in any transactions in securities mentioned herein.
In addition to ﬁgures prepared in accordance with IFRS, OTE also presents alternative performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash ﬂow, adjusted free cash ﬂow, net debt, adjusted net debt, Capex and adjusted Capex. These alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. The purpose and calculations of all 'Adjusted' data and the Alternative Performance Measures presented are detailed in the Alternative Performance Measures Section in the Quarterly Press Releases.
All ﬁgures in 2021 adjusted to reﬂect only continuing operations; TELEKOM ROMANIA operations along with certain signiﬁcant commercial transactions (MVNO agreement and handset sales) that existed between TELEKOM ROMANIA and TELEKOM ROMANIA MOBILE (Romania mobile) until the completion of the sale of TELEKOM ROMANIA have been treated as discontinued operations. The sale was concluded on September 30, 2021.
Strategy: The 7 Pillars of our Strategic Plan
TECHNOLOGY SUPERIORITY
Accelerate FTTH Optical Fiber Networks deployment
Expand coverage and introduce new capabilities in 5G network
Construct optical network for UFBB project
BEST CUSTOMER
EXPERIENCE
Digital Transformation @Customer:
Omni-channel
Extended functionalities in apps
Service enhancements in sales and fault management processes
Push Online Sales
Load Reduction in front-line
Digital predictive maintenance @Network
REVENUE
TRANSFORMATION
ICT projects
Public & Private Sectors; EU Projects
Cloud Solutions
IoT- Smart
Cities-Verticals
Develop non-core digital services COSMOTE Insurance, BOX, Payzy by COSMOTE Payments
LEAD IN
CORE BUSINESS
Leverage COSMOTE brand superiority
Upgrade customers speeds in Fixed Broadband, and oﬀer more data on Mobile
