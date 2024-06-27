Announcement of Regulated Information
OTE plc issues a €40 million bond due October 2024 under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.
27 June 2024
On 27 June 2024, OTE plc issued a €40 million bond due October 2024. The yield was set at 3.997% per annum. The new bond was fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom AG.
The new bond was issued by OTE plc and guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. under the existing Global Medium Term Note Programme, governed by English Law, and is not listed for trading. Settlement was executed on 27 June 2024.
The proceeds of the new bond will be used to cover the general corporate needs of OTE Group.
Panagiotis Christos Triantafyllou
OTE plc Financial Controller
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE plc Financial Controller
Tel. +44 20 3963 1937
Email:ptriantafyllou@oteplc.co.uk
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 15:07:52 UTC.