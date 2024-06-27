Announcement of Regulated Information

OTE plc issues a €40 million bond due October 2024 under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

27 June 2024

On 27 June 2024, OTE plc issued a €40 million bond due October 2024. The yield was set at 3.997% per annum. The new bond was fully subscribed by Deutsche Telekom AG.

The new bond was issued by OTE plc and guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. under the existing Global Medium Term Note Programme, governed by English Law, and is not listed for trading. Settlement was executed on 27 June 2024.

The proceeds of the new bond will be used to cover the general corporate needs of OTE Group.

Panagiotis Christos Triantafyllou

OTE plc Financial Controller

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: