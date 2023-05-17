Advanced search
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:19:30 2023-05-17 am EDT
13.74 EUR   -0.07%
11:01aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Invitation to the 71st Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting
PU
05/05Transcript : Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Not that indebted and remunerating its shareholders well (Hellenic Telecom (OTE))
Alphavalue
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Invitation to the 71st Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting

05/17/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 469 M 3 768 M 3 768 M
Net income 2022 528 M 574 M 574 M
Net Debt 2022 576 M 626 M 626 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 5 855 M 6 359 M 6 359 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,75 €
Average target price 18,61 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.-5.76%6 359
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.96%179 137
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.68%151 554
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.09%118 876
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.61%103 885
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%75 455
