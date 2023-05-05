Advanced search
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46:15 2023-05-05 am EDT
13.41 EUR   +0.64%
13.41 EUR   +0.64%
03:39aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Corporate Presentation – 1st Quarter 2023
PU
03:39aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : OTE Group Q1 2023 Financial Results - Excel File
PU
03:19aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Press Release-Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : OTE Group Q1 2023 Financial Results - Excel File

05/05/2023 | 03:39am EDT
OTE Group Segment Reporting
OTE Group - Segment Reporting Excel File 2022-2023
For more information please contact OTE Investor Relations Tel: +30 210 6118190 Fax: +30 210 611 1030 or visit: https://www.cosmote.gr/fixed/en/corporate/ir
Note: The purpose and calculations of all 'Adjusted' data and the Alternative Performance Measures presented are detailed in the Alternative Performance Measures Section in the Quarterly Press Releases
https://www.cosmote.gr/cs/otegroup/en/oikonomikes_katastaseis_omilou_ote_kai_ae.html

Note: The purpose and calculations of all 'Adjusted' data are detailed in the Alternative Performance Measures Section

https://www.cosmote.gr/cs/otegroup/en/oikonomikes_katastaseis_omilou_ote_kai_ae.html
Q1 2018
Q1 2018 OTE SA. Cosmote Greece Cosmote Romania Romania Fixed All Other Eliminations Adjustments Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 225.2 0.0 0.0 65.9 0.0 (0.4) 290.7 224.9 65.8
Wholesale services revenues 82.6 0.0 0.0 24.8 85.1 (33.6) 158.9 139.9 19.6
Other revenues 51.1 7.8 0.1 17.6 0.6 (7.9) 69.3 56.7 17.4
Total revenues from fixed business 358.9 7.8 0.1 108.3 85.7 (41.9) 518.9 421.5 102.8
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 0.0 216.3 73.1 9.2 0.0 (4.2) 294.4 212.6 81.6
Handset revenues 7.6 36.6 27.9 7.8 (18.7) 61.2 35.0 26.1
Other revenues 0.0 18.1 19.5 0.2 (31.1) 6.7 0.3 6.5
Total revenues from mobile business 7.6 271.0 120.5 17.2 0.0 (54.0) 362.3 247.9 114.2
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 18.6 0.2 0.7 11.2 23.4 (28.4) 25.7 16.1 9.5
Total Revenues 385.1 279.0 121.3 136.7 109.1 (124.3) 906.9 685.5 226.5
Other Operating Income 3.2 3.0 2.4 6.4 0.2 (3.3) 11.9 3.4 8.5
Interconnection and roaming costs (22.3) (17.3) (25.3) (28.8) (73.1) 38.2 (128.6) (92.3) (37.9)
Provision for doubtful accounts (7.0) (12.4) (5.7) (4.2) 0.0 0.0 (29.3) (19.4) (9.9)
Personnel costs (50.1) (30.0) (7.3) (17.2) (4.8) (16.5) (125.9) (101.6) (24.3)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 (0.2)
Commission costs (4.8) (18.9) (5.5) (6.7) 0.0 10.7 (25.2) (15.1) (10.7)
Merchandise costs (15.8) (39.6) (34.4) (14.2) (0.2) 18.6 (85.6) (46.8) (38.8)
Maintenance and repairs (9.9) (7.5) (3.0) (7.8) (0.4) 1.7 (26.9) (16.3) (10.7)
Marketing (6.3) (9.1) (2.3) (2.4) (0.1) 0.0 (20.2) (15.5) (4.7)
Other operating expenses (85.0) (64.9) (24.2) (44.7) (18.7) 73.8 (163.7) (101.6) (64.9)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (201.2) (199.7) (107.7) (126.2) (97.3) 126.5 (605.6) (408.6) (202.1)
EBITDA 187.1 82.3 16.0 16.9 12.0 (1.1) 313.2 280.3 32.9
EBITDA margin % 48.6% 29.5% 13.2% 12.4% 11.0% 0.9% 34.5% 40.9% 14.5%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (201.2) (199.7) (107.7) (126.0) (97.3) 126.5 (605.4) (408.6) (201.9)
Adjusted EBITDA 187.1 82.3 16.0 17.1 12.0 (1.1) 313.4 280.3 33.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 48.6% 29.5% 13.2% 12.5% 11.0% 0.9% 34.6% 40.9% 14.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (78.5) (54.9) (35.1) (26.2) (6.5) 0.2 (201.0) (139.7) (61.3)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 108.6 27.4 (19.1) (9.3) 5.5 (0.9) 112.2 140.6 (28.4)
Q2 2018
Q2 2018 OTE SA. Cosmote Greece Cosmote Romania Romania Fixed All Other Eliminations Adjustments Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 227.4 0.0 0.0 62.7 0.0 (0.5) 289.6 227.0 62.6
Wholesale services revenues 80.0 0.0 0.0 33.5 84.0 (36.4) 161.1 133.6 28.2
Other revenues 54.8 8.4 0.2 18.9 1.1 (8.0) 75.4 61.1 19.0
Total revenues from fixed business 362.2 8.4 0.2 115.1 85.1 (44.9) 526.1 421.7 109.8
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 0.0 238.2 73.8 9.6 0.0 (5.5) 316.1 233.9 82.4
Handset revenues 8.1 38.5 23.6 6.4 0.0 (15.3) 61.3 37.7 23.7
Other revenues 0.0 18.6 26.2 0.0 0.0 (34.6) 10.2 0.6 9.6
Total revenues from mobile business 8.1 295.3 123.6 16.0 0.0 (55.4) 387.6 272.2 115.7
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 20.3 0.3 0.7 12.9 24.2 (28.7) 29.7 17.4 12.3
Total Revenues 390.6 304.0 124.5 144.0 109.3 (129.0) 943.4 711.3 237.8
Other Operating Income 1.2 3.1 (0.2) 13.3 1.2 (3.1) 15.5 2.9 12.7
Interconnection and roaming costs (24.2) (18.8) (25.2) (38.9) (71.6) 45.7 (133.0) (89.9) (44.7)
Provision for doubtful accounts (7.2) (9.9) (5.1) (9.8) (0.2) 0.0 (32.2) (17.3) (14.9)
Personnel costs (70.7) (25.3) (7.8) (22.9) (4.8) (27.1) (158.6) (128.0) (30.6)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (33.1) (2.7) (0.4) (0.7) 0.0 0.0 (36.9) (35.8) (1.1)
Commission costs (5.2) (17.6) (3.8) (5.9) (0.1) 11.8 (20.8) (13.8) (8.1)
Merchandise costs (16.2) (38.5) (28.9) (16.4) (0.6) 14.6 (86.0) (46.7) (39.3)
Maintenance and repairs (10.0) (5.7) (3.0) (7.1) (0.4) 0.9 (25.3) (15.3) (10.0)
Marketing (4.3) (14.0) (3.1) (2.9) (0.1) 0.0 (24.4) (18.5) (5.9)
Other operating expenses (90.1) (75.8) (20.2) (43.3) (19.6) 86.5 (162.5) (105.9) (59.7)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (261.0) (208.3) (97.5) (147.9) (97.4) 132.4 (679.7) (471.2) (214.3)
EBITDA 130.8 98.8 26.8 9.4 13.1 0.3 279.2 243.0 36.2
EBITDA margin % 33.5% 32.5% 21.5% 6.5% 12.0% -0.2% 29.6% 34.2% 15.2%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (227.6) (205.6) (97.1) (147.2) (97.4) 132.4 (642.5) (435.1) (213.2)
Adjusted EBITDA 164.2 101.5 27.2 10.1 13.1 0.3 316.4 279.1 37.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 42.0% 33.4% 21.8% 7.0% 12.0% -0.2% 33.5% 39.2% 15.7%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (75.8) (54.4) (22.7) (23.9) (6.4) 0.2 (183.0) (136.4) (46.6)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 55.0 44.4 4.1 (14.5) 6.7 0.5 96.2 106.6 (10.4)
Q3 2018
Q3 2018 OTE SA. Cosmote Greece Cosmote Romania Romania Fixed All Other Eliminations Adjustments Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 232.9 0.0 0.0 60.1 0.0 (0.3) 292.7 232.7 60.0
Wholesale services revenues 81.6 0.0 0.0 30.0 105.7 (44.4) 172.9 149.0 24.5
Other revenues 52.8 8.4 0.0 17.0 1.1 (8.6) 70.7 58.7 16.8
Total revenues from fixed business 367.3 8.4 0.0 107.1 106.8 (53.3) 536.3 440.4 101.3
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 0.0 262.5 72.7 10.2 0.0 (6.3) 339.1 257.4 82.0
Handset revenues 9.3 41.3 23.2 7.3 0.0 (15.7) 65.4 39.8 25.6
Other revenues 0.0 19.2 21.3 0.4 0.0 (36.4) 4.5 0.4 4.1
Total revenues from mobile business 9.3 323.0 117.2 17.9 0.0 (58.4) 409.0 297.6 111.7
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 19.4 0.1 0.7 14.4 23.5 (28.0) 30.1 16.4 13.7
Total Revenues 396.0 331.5 117.9 139.4 130.3 (139.7) 975.4 754.4 226.7
Other Operating Income 0.6 1.8 1.4 26.1 0.3 (2.2) 28.0 0.8 27.2
Interconnection and roaming costs (31.8) (21.1) (23.7) (37.1) (91.5) 55.0 (150.2) (111.1) (41.2)
Provision for doubtful accounts (8.4) (7.8) (11.2) (4.0) 0.0 0.0 (31.4) (16.2) (15.2)
Personnel costs (67.9) (28.2) (7.6) (20.8) (4.7) (16.6) (145.8) (117.1) (28.7)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (2.5) (1.7) (0.1) (1.9) 0.0 0.0 (6.2) (4.2) (2.0)
Commission costs (5.0) (18.0) (5.8) (5.9) 0.0 11.5 (23.2) (14.0) (10.0)
Merchandise costs (13.3) (37.5) (29.1) (13.4) (0.6) 15.5 (78.4) (41.4) (37.1)
Maintenance and repairs (8.5) (6.6) (2.8) (7.7) (0.4) 0.7 (25.3) (14.9) (10.6)
Marketing (6.5) (10.3) (1.9) (2.0) (0.1) 0.0 (20.8) (16.8) (4.0)
Other operating expenses (88.2) (64.8) (26.0) (44.6) (18.7) 75.8 (166.5) (103.1) (65.9)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (232.1) (196.0) (108.2) (137.4) (116.0) 141.9 (647.8) (438.8) (214.7)
EBITDA 164.5 137.3 11.1 28.1 14.6 (0.0) 355.6 316.4 39.2
EBITDA margin % 41.5% 41.4% 9.4% 20.2% 11.2% 0.0% 36.5% 41.9% 17.3%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (229.6) (194.3) (108.1) (135.5) (116.0) 141.9 (641.6) (434.6) (212.7)
Adjusted EBITDA 167.0 139.0 11.2 30.0 14.6 0.0 361.8 320.6 41.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 42.2% 41.9% 9.5% 21.5% 11.2% 0.0% 37.1% 42.5% 18.2%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (76.6) (54.0) (21.1) (25.3) (6.5) 0.3 (183.2) (136.8) (46.4)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 87.9 83.3 (10.0) 2.8 8.1 0.3 172.4 179.6 (7.2)
Q4 2018
Q4 2018 OTE SA. Cosmote Greece Cosmote Romania Romania Fixed All Other Eliminations Adjustments Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 231.3 0.0 0.0 58.6 0.0 (0.3) 289.6 230.9 58.5
Wholesale services revenues 82.9 0.0 0.0 45.2 78.1 (36.2) 170.0 131.1 39.5
Other revenues 70.0 8.6 0.0 21.1 1.3 (8.3) 92.7 76.6 20.7
Total revenues from fixed business 384.2 8.6 0.0 124.9 79.4 (44.8) 552.3 438.6 118.7
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 0.0 226.8 65.5 10.8 0.0 (5.4) 297.7 222.4 75.6
Handset revenues 9.0 54.8 25.2 5.8 0.0 (14.4) 80.4 56.1 24.4
Other revenues 0.0 21.2 12.1 0.2 0.0 (31.5) 2.0 0.7 1.1
Total revenues from mobile business 9.0 302.8 102.8 16.8 0.0 (51.3) 380.1 279.2 101.1
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 17.7 0.3 6.5 17.7 26.3 (27.9) 40.6 18.6 22.4
Total Revenues 410.9 311.7 109.3 159.4 105.7 (124.0) 973.0 736.4 242.2
Other Operating Income 9.0 2.4 4.2 14.8 1.5 (4.3) 27.6 9.0 18.6
Interconnection and roaming costs (22.9) (19.7) (25.7) (44.2) (64.7) 38.2 (139.0) (84.2) (56.4)
Provision for doubtful accounts (11.6) 0.2 (39.7) (5.6) (0.5) 0.0 (57.2) (11.9) (45.3)
Personnel costs (58.8) (28.3) (2.3) (14.2) (4.6) (25.2) (133.4) (116.9) (16.5)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (3.5) (0.4) (0.5) (3.0) (0.3) 0.0 (7.7) (4.2) (3.5)
Commission costs (5.6) (19.5) (7.1) (6.6) 0.0 12.1 (26.7) (15.6) (12.1)
Merchandise costs (22.4) (52.0) (34.4) (21.8) (0.7) 14.0 (117.3) (67.2) (50.1)
Maintenance and repairs (6.4) (6.1) (1.4) (3.7) (0.8) 1.8 (16.6) (11.7) (5.1)
Marketing (7.0) (7.7) (2.2) (1.3) (0.2) 0.1 (18.3) (14.8) (3.5)
Other operating expenses (112.8) (71.8) (26.2) (41.2) (16.9) 87.4 (181.5) (122.6) (61.7)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (251.0) (205.3) (139.5) (141.6) (88.7) 128.4 (697.7) (449.1) (254.2)
EBITDA 168.9 108.8 (26.0) 32.6 18.5 0.1 302.9 296.3 6.6
EBITDA margin % 41.1% 34.9% -23.8% 20.5% 17.5% -0.1% 31.1% 40.2% 2.7%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (247.5) (204.9) (124.4) (138.6) (88.4) 128.4 (675.4) (444.9) (236.1)
Adjusted EBITDA 172.4 109.2 (10.9) 35.6 18.8 0.1 325.2 300.5 24.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 42.0% 35.0% -10.0% 22.3% 17.8% -0.1% 33.4% 40.8% 10.2%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (81.6) (54.9) (17.5) (28.0) (6.8) 0.3 (188.5) (143.0) (45.5)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 87.3 53.9 (43.5) 4.6 11.7 0.4 114.4 153.3 (38.9)
12M 2018
12M 2018 OTE SA. Cosmote Greece Cosmote Romania Romania Fixed All Other Eliminations Adjustments Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 916.8 0.0 0.0 247.3 0.0 (1.5) 1,162.6 915.5 246.9
Wholesale services revenues 327.1 0.0 0.0 133.5 352.9 (150.6) 662.9 553.6 111.8
Other revenues 228.7 33.2 0.3 74.6 4.1 (32.8) 308.1 253.1 73.9
Total revenues from fixed business 1,472.6 33.2 0.3 455.4 357.0 (184.9) 2,133.6 1,722.2 432.6
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 0.0 943.8 285.1 39.8 0.0 (21.4) 1,247.3 926.3 321.6
Handset revenues 34.0 171.2 99.9 27.3 0.0 (64.1) 268.3 168.6 99.8
Other revenues 0.0 77.1 79.1 0.8 0.0 (133.6) 23.4 2.0 21.3
Total revenues from mobile business 34.0 1,192.1 464.1 67.9 0.0 (219.1) 1,539.0 1,096.9 442.7
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 76.0 0.9 8.6 56.2 97.4 (113.0) 126.1 68.5 57.9
Total Revenues 1,582.6 1,226.2 473.0 579.5 454.4 (517.0) 3,798.7 2,887.6 933.2
Other Operating Income 14.0 10.3 7.8 60.6 3.2 (12.9) 83.0 16.1 67.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (101.2) (76.9) (99.9) (149.0) (300.9) 177.1 (550.8) (377.5) (180.2)
Provision for doubtful accounts (34.2) (29.9) (61.7) (23.6) (0.7) 0.0 (150.1) (64.8) (85.3)
Personnel costs (247.5) (111.8) (25.0) (75.1) (18.9) (85.4) (563.7) (463.6) (100.1)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (39.1) (4.8) (1.0) (5.8) (0.3) 0.0 (51.0) (44.2) (6.8)
Commission costs (20.6) (74.0) (22.2) (25.1) (0.1) 46.1 (95.9) (58.5) (40.9)
Merchandise costs (67.7) (167.6) (126.8) (65.8) (2.1) 62.7 (367.3) (202.1) (165.3)
Maintenance and repairs (34.8) (25.9) (10.2) (26.3) (2.0) 5.1 (94.1) (58.2) (36.4)
Marketing (24.1) (41.1) (9.5) (8.6) (0.5) 0.1 (83.7) (65.6) (18.1)
Other operating expenses (376.1) (277.3) (96.6) (173.8) (73.9) 323.5 (674.2) (433.2) (252.2)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (945.3) (809.3) (452.9) (553.1) (399.4) 529.2 (2,630.8) (1,767.7) (885.3)
EBITDA 651.3 427.2 27.9 87.0 58.2 (0.7) 1,250.9 1,136.0 114.9
EBITDA margin % 41.2% 34.8% 5.9% 15.0% 12.8% 0.1% 32.9% 39.3% 12.3%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (905.9) (804.5) (437.3) (547.3) (399.1) 529.2 (2,564.9) (1,723.2) (863.9)
Adjusted EBITDA 690.7 432.0 43.5 92.8 58.5 (0.7) 1,316.8 1,180.5 136.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 43.6% 35.2% 9.2% 16.0% 12.9% 0.1% 34.7% 40.9% 14.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (312.5) (218.2) (96.4) (103.4) (26.2) 1.0 (755.7) (555.9) (199.8)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 338.8 209.0 (68.5) (16.4) 32.0 0.3 495.2 580.1 (84.9)
12M 2021
12M 2021 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 950.8 950.8 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 585.3 585.6 0.0 (0.3)
Other revenues 270.0 279.6 5.6 (15.2)
Total revenues from fixed business 1,806.1 1,816.0 5.6 (15.5)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 1,164.1 945.7 221.8 (3.4)
Handset revenues 270.1 211.9 58.2 0.0
Other revenues 24.3 3.3 27.1 (6.1)
Total revenues from mobile business 1,458.5 1,160.9 307.1 (9.5)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 71.7 69.2 2.8 (0.3)
Total Revenues 3,336.3 3,046.1 315.5 (25.3)
Other Operating Income 9.2 6.2 3.5 (0.5)
Interconnection and roaming costs (441.4) (386.9) (60.0) 5.5
Provision for expected credit losses (67.6) (51.3) (16.3) 0.0
Personnel costs (430.6) (412.1) (18.5) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes 121.8 122.6 (0.8) 0.0
Commission costs (85.0) (64.8) (23.1) 2.9
Merchandise costs (311.3) (250.9) (65.6) 5.2
Maintenance and repairs (74.1) (64.8) (9.5) 0.2
Marketing (66.0) (59.0) (7.0) 0.0
Other operating expenses (511.4) (452.6) (70.7) 11.9
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (1,865.6) (1,619.8) (271.5) 25.7
EBITDA 1,479.9 1,432.5 47.5 (0.1)
EBITDA margin % 44.4% 47.0% 15.1%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs (1,963.8) (1,722.2) (267.3) 25.7
Adjusted EBITDA 1,381.7 1,330.1 51.7 (0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 41.4% 43.7% 16.4%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (667.6) (625.4) (42.3) 0.1
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities 812.3 807.1 5.2 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 1,381.7 1,330.1 51.7 (0.1)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases (85.8) (64.7) (21.2) 0.1
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,295.9 1,265.4 30.5 0.0
margin (%) 38.8% 41.5% 9.7%
FY 2020
FY 2020 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 938.1 938.1 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 574.1 574.7 0.0 (0.6)
Other revenues 294.0 285.6 25.2 (16.8)
Total revenues from fixed business 1,806.2 1,798.4 25.2 (17.4)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 1,138.8 913.6 230.5 (5.3)
Handset revenues 229.6 161.3 68.3 0.0
Other revenues 18.9 3.5 23.0 (7.6)
Total revenues from mobile business 1,387.3 1,078.4 321.8 (12.9)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 65.4 62.9 3.4 (0.9)
Total Revenues 3,258.9 2,939.7 350.4 (31.2)
Other Operating Income 10.4 8.7 1.7 0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (437.9) (380.0) (66.2) 8.3
Provision for expected credit losses (78.1) (60.4) (17.7) 0.0
Personnel costs (481.3) (462.0) (19.3) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (132.6) (132.3) (0.3) 0.0
Commission costs (77.8) (61.0) (22.3) 5.5
Merchandise costs (305.5) (209.4) (96.1) 0.0
Maintenance and repairs (68.7) (58.7) (11.0) 1.0
Marketing (63.5) (56.1) (7.4) 0.0
Other operating expenses (459.3) (402.1) (73.4) 16.2
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (2,104.7) (1,822.0) (313.7) 31.0
EBITDA 1,164.6 1,126.4 38.4 (0.2)
EBITDA margin % 35.7% 38.3% 11.0%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (1,958.6) (1,680.0) (309.6) 31.0
Adjusted EBITDA 1,310.7 1,268.4 42.5 (0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 40.2% 43.1% 12.1%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (833.2) (612.7) (220.7) 0.2
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities 331.4 513.7 (182.3) 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 1,310.7 1,268.4 42.5 (0.2)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases (87.1) (69.3) (18.0) 0.2
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,223.6 1,199.1 24.5 0.0 .
margin (%) 37.5% 40.8% 7.0%
FY 2021
FY 2021 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 950.8 950.8 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 585.3 585.6 0.0 (0.3)
Other revenues 293.9 303.5 5.6 (15.2)
Total revenues from fixed business 1,830.0 1,839.9 5.6 (15.5)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 1,172.2 953.8 221.8 (3.4)
Handset revenues 270.1 211.9 58.2 0.0
Other revenues 24.3 3.3 27.1 (6.1)
Total revenues from mobile business 1,466.6 1,169.0 307.1 (9.5)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 71.7 69.2 2.8 (0.3)
Total Revenues 3,368.3 3,078.1 315.5 (25.3)
Other Operating Income 9.2 6.2 3.5 (0.5)
Interconnection and roaming costs (447.1) (392.6) (60.0) 5.5
Provision for expected credit losses (67.6) (51.3) (16.3) 0.0
Personnel costs (430.6) (412.1) (18.5) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes 121.8 122.6 (0.8) 0.0
Commission costs (85.0) (64.8) (23.1) 2.9
Merchandise costs (325.0) (264.6) (65.6) 5.2
Maintenance and repairs (74.1) (64.8) (9.5) 0.2
Marketing (66.0) (59.0) (7.0) 0.0
Other operating expenses (524.0) (465.2) (70.7) 11.9
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (1,897.6) (1,651.8) (271.5) 25.7
EBITDA 1,479.9 1,432.5 47.5 (0.1)
EBITDA margin % 43.9% 46.5% 15.1%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (1,995.8) (1,754.2) (267.3) 25.7
Adjusted EBITDA 1,381.7 1,330.1 51.7 (0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 41.0% 43.2% 16.4%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (667.6) (625.4) (42.3) 0.1
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities 812.3 807.1 5.2 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 1,381.7 1,330.1 51.7 (0.1)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases (85.8) (64.7) (21.2) 0.1
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,295.9 1,265.4 30.5 0.0 .
margin (%) 38.5% 41.1% 9.7%
12M 2022
12M 2022 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 933.4 933.4 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 590.2 590.3 0.0 (0.1)
Other revenues 342.6 348.1 0.4 (5.9)
Total revenues from fixed business 1,866.2 1,871.8 0.4 (6.0)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 1,189.0 986.4 203.0 (0.4)
Handset revenues 283.8 211.6 72.1 0.1
Other revenues 29.6 2.5 27.3 (0.2)
Total revenues from mobile business 1,502.4 1,200.5 302.4 (0.5)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 86.7 83.1 3.6 0.0
Total Revenues 3,455.3 3,155.4 306.4 (6.5)
Other Operating Income 10.5 7.8 2.7 0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (442.7) (398.6) (44.5) 0.4
Provision for expected credit losses (48.0) (39.9) (8.1) 0.0
Personnel costs (442.3) (421.4) (19.4) (1.5)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (39.4) (38.7) (0.7) 0.0
Commission costs (82.6) (71.2) (14.1) 2.7
Merchandise costs (358.7) (277.5) (81.2) 0.0
Maintenance and repairs (77.5) (64.7) (12.9) 0.1
Marketing (69.9) (62.1) (7.8) 0.0
Other operating expenses (519.1) (462.7) (61.2) 4.8
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (2,080.2) (1,836.8) (249.9) 6.5
EBITDA 1,385.6 1,326.4 59.2 (0.0)
EBITDA margin % 40.1% 42.0% 19.3%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs (2,035.1) (1,792.9) (248.7) 6.5
Adjusted EBITDA 1,430.7 1,370.3 60.4 (0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 41.4% 43.4% 19.7%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (795.1) (631.4) (163.7) 0.0
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities 590.5 695.0 (104.5) (0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 1,430.7 1,370.3 60.4 (0.0)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases (82.7) (60.3) (22.4) 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,348.0 1,310.0 38.0 (0.0)
margin (%) 39.0% 41.5% 12.4%
Q1 2022
Q1 2022 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Voice
Broadband
TV
Retail services revenues 239.6 239.6 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 143.6 143.7 0.0 (0.1)
Other revenues 66.8 68.0 0.0 (1.2)
Total revenues from fixed business 450.0 451.3 0.0 (1.3)
Mobile Business:
MOC
MTC
Roaming voice
Subscription fees
Sales reductions
ARPU revenues
Visitor revenues
Service revenues 281.7 229.3 52.4 0.0
Handset revenues 57.8 42.7 15.2 (0.1)
Other revenues 10.8 0.4 10.3 0.1
Total revenues from mobile business 350.3 272.4 77.9 0.0
Miscellaneous other revenues: 20.0 19.5 0.5
Total Revenues 820.3 743.2 78.4 (1.3)
Other Operating Income 5.1 4.3 0.8 0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (105.7) (93.5) (12.2) 0.0
Provision for expected credit losses (13.0) (9.6) (3.4) 0.0
Personnel costs (113.1) (108.4) (4.7) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (0.1) 0.0 (0.1) 0.0
Commission costs (19.8) (16.0) (4.4) 0.6
Merchandise costs (74.4) (58.5) (16.0) 0.1
Maintenance and repairs (20.3) (17.5) (2.8) 0.0
Marketing (12.5) (10.5) (2.0) 0.0
Other operating expenses (120.4) (104.8) (16.2) 0.6
Facility and other lease related costs
Third party fees & services
Other taxes & regulatory charges
Construction cost network
Other sundry opex
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (479.3) (418.8) (61.8) 1.3
Total OpEx (ex-Depreciation, amortization and impairment, Costs related to early retirement programs and other restructuring costs) (479.2) (418.8) (61.7) 1.3
EBITDA 346.1 328.7 17.4 0.0
EBITDA margin % 42.2% 44.2% 22.2%
Adjusted EBITDA 346.2 328.7 17.5 (0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 42.2% 44.2% 22.3%
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 325.3 313.6 11.7 0.0
margin (%) 39.7% 42.2% 14.9%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (166.9) (154.9) (12.0) 0.0
Total OpEx
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities 179.2 173.8 5.4 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 346.2 328.7 17.5 0.0
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases (20.9) (15.1) (5.8) 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 325.3 313.6 11.7 0.0
margin (%) 39.7% 0.0% 14.9% -0.0%
Q1 2023
Q1 2023 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Voice
Broadband
TV
Retail services revenues 229.2 229.2 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 124.8 124.7 0.0 0.1
Other revenues 74.7 76.0 0.3 (1.6)
Total revenues from fixed business 428.7 429.9 0.3 (1.5)
Mobile Business:
MOC
MTC
Roaming voice
Subscription fees
Sales reductions
ARPU revenues
Visitor revenues
Service revenues 283.3 235.6 47.8 (0.1)
Handset revenues 66.0 49.6 16.4 0.0
Other revenues 3.7 0.5 3.2 0.0
Total revenues from mobile business 353.0 285.7 67.4 (0.1)
Miscellaneous other revenues: 21.9 20.6 1.3 (0.0)
Total Revenues 803.6 736.2 69.0 (1.6)
Other Operating Income 1.9 1.6 0.3 0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (86.4) (78.5) (7.9) 0.0
Provision for expected credit losses (9.0) (7.0) (2.0) 0.0
Personnel costs (109.8) (104.8) (5.0) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (0.6) (0.6) 0.0 0.0
Commission costs (21.0) (17.0) (4.8) 0.8
Merchandise costs (79.6) (59.6) (19.9) (0.1)
Maintenance and repairs (18.2) (16.6) (1.6) 0.0
Marketing (14.2) (13.2) (1.0) 0.0
Other operating expenses (124.8) (107.3) (18.4) 0.9
Facility and other lease related costs
Third party fees & services
Other taxes & regulatory charges
Construction cost network
Other sundry opex
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (463.6) (404.6) (60.6) 1.6
Total OpEx (ex-Depreciation, amortization and impairment, Costs related to early retirement programs and other restructuring costs) (463.0) (404.0) (60.6) 1.6
EBITDA 341.9 333.2 8.7 (0.0)
EBITDA margin % 42.5% 45.3% 12.6%
Adjusted EBITDA 342.5 333.8 8.7 (0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 42.6% 45.3% 12.6%
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 322.0 318.5 3.5 (0.0)
margin (%) 40.1% 43.3% 5.1%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (160.7) (154.0) (6.7) 0.0
Total OpEx
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities 181.2 179.2 2.0 (0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 342.5 333.8 8.7 (0.0)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases (20.5) (15.3) (5.2) 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 322.0 318.5 3.5 (0.0)
margin (%) 40.1% 43.3% 5.1% 0.0%
GROUP INCOME STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Amounts in € mn Q1'23 Q1'22 %
Revenue
Fixed business:
Retail services revenues 229.2 239.6 -4.3%
Wholesale services revenues 124.8 143.6 -13.1%
Other revenues 74.7 66.8 11.8%
Total revenues from fixed business 428.7 450.0 -4.7%
Mobile business:
Service revenues 283.3 281.7 0.6%
Handset revenues 66.0 57.8 14.2%
Other revenues 3.7 10.8 -65.7%
Total revenues from mobile business 353.0 350.3 0.8%
Miscellaneous other revenues 21.9 20.0 9.5%
Total revenues 803.6 820.3 -2.0%
Other operating income 1.9 5.1 -62.7%
Operating expenses
Interconnection and roaming costs (86.4) (105.7) -18.3%
Provision for expected credit losses (9.0) (13.0) -30.8%
Personnel costs (109.8) (113.1) -2.9%
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (0.6) (0.1) -
Commission costs (21.0) (19.8) 6.1%
Merchandise costs (79.6) (74.4) 7.0%
Maintenance and repairs (18.2) (20.3) -10.3%
Marketing (14.2) (12.5) 13.6%
Other operating expenses (124.8) (120.4) 3.7%
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (463.6) (479.3) -3.3%
Operating profit before financial and investing activities, depreciation, amortization and impairment 341.9 346.1 -1.2%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (160.7) (166.9) -3.7%
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 181.2 179.2 1.1%
Income and expense from financial and investing activities
Interest and related expenses (7.9) (8.2) -3.7%
Interest income 2.0 0.4 -
Foreign exchange differences, net 0.2 0.4 -50.0%
Dividend Income -
Impairment of investments and other financial assets
Gains/ (losses) from investments and other financial assets - Impairment 0.2 0.0 -
Total loss from financial and investing activities (5.5) (7.4) -25.7%
Profit before tax 175.7 171.8 2.3%
Income tax (40.4) (42.3) -4.5%
Profit for the period from continuing operations 135.3 129.5 4.5%
Profit from discontinued operations
Profit for the period 135.3 129.5 4.5%
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent 135.3 129.4 4.6%
Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.1 -100.0%
GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Amounts in € mn 3/31/23 12/31/22
ASSETS
Non - current assets
Property, plant, and equipmen 2,103.5 2,081.1
Right-of-use assets 253.0 266.6
Goodwill 376.6 376.6
Telecommunication licenses 288.1 296.1
Other intangible assets 308.4 335.1
Investments 0.1 0.1
Loans to pension funds 63.7 64.7
Deferred tax assets 180.2 178.2
Contract costs 30.7 30.2
Other non-current assets 74.6 75.3
Total Non - current assets 3,678.9 3,704.0
Current assets
Inventories 59.7 54.0
Trade receivables 478.2 471.2
Other financial assets 5.1 4.8
Contract assets 54.2 49.6
Other current assets 122.6 123.7
Restricted cash 1.8 1.8
Cash and cash equivalents 784.3 590.1
Total current assets 1,505.9 1,295.2
TOTAL ASSETS 5,184.8 4,999.2
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent
Share capital 1,227.3 1,227.3
Share premium 438.9 438.9
Treasury shares (94.0) (73.5)
Statutory reserve 440.7 440.7
Foreign exchange and other reserves (141.3) (138.8)
Changes in non-controlling interests (3,314.1) (3,314.1)
Retained earnings 3,403.4 3,267.9
Total equity attributable to owners of the Parent 1,960.9 1,848.4
Non-controlling interests 0.5 0.5
Total equity 1,961.4 1,848.9
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings 870.2 881.5
Provision for staff retirement indemnities 96.0 96.7
Provision for youth account 84.9 86.1
Contract liabilities 39.8 40.8
Lease liabilities 174.6 182.1
Deferred tax liabilities 0.4 0.4
0.0
Other non - current liabilities 39.1 55.7
Total non - current liabilities 1,305.0 1,343.3
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable 886.7 874.0
Short-term borrowings 150.0 150.0
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings 23.1 23.1
Income tax payable 149.6 92.3
Contract liabilities 137.2 136.1
Lease liabilities 70.1 76.1
0.0
0.0
Dividends payable 2.4 2.4
Other current liabilities 499.3 453.0
Total current liabilities 1,918.4 1,807.0
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5,184.8 4,999.2
GROUP CASH FLOW
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Amounts in € mn Q1'23 Q1'22 %
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax 175.7 171.8 2.3%
Adjustments for:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment 160.7 166.9 -3.7%
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes 0.6 0.1 -
Provision for staff retirement indemnities (4.2) 1.0 -
Provision for youth account 0.2 0.3 -33.3%
Write down of inventories 0.0 0.0
Provisions for doubtful accounts 0.0 0.0
Other provisions 0.0 0.0
Foreign exchange differences, net (0.2) (0.4) -50.0%
Interest income (2.0) (0.4) -
(Gains)/ losses from investments and financial assets - Impairment (0.2) - -
Interest and related expenses 7.9 8.2 -3.7%
Working capital adjustments: (20.7) (3.1) -
Decrease/ (increase) in inventories (5.7) (8.0) -28.8%
Decrease / (increase) in receivables (9.8) 8.4 -
(Decrease) / increase in liabilities (except borrowings) (5.2) (3.5) 48.6%
Plus /(Minus):
Payment for voluntary leave schemes (2.1) (1.4) 50.0%
Payment of staff retirement indemnities and youth account, net of employees' contributions (1.8) (2.0) -10.0%
Interest and related expenses paid (except leases) (4.1) (3.2) 28.1%
Interest paid for leases (2.3) (2.2) 4.5%
Income tax paid 15.6 (0.1) -
Net cash flows from operating activities 323.1 335.5 -3.7%
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiaries 0.0 0.0
Sale or maturity of financial assets - 0.7 -
Repayment of loans receivable 1.8 1.8 0.0%
Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets (79.9) (93.0) -14.1%
Payments related to disposal of subsidiaries / investments 0.0 - ERROR:#VALUE!
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries / investments 0.0 0.0 ERROR:#DIV/0!
Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries disposed 0.0 0.0 -
Movement in restricted cash 0.0 0.0 -
Purchase of financial assets (0.6) (0.1) -
Interest received 2.0 0.4 -
Net cash flows from investing activities of discontinued operations 0.0 0.0
Net cash flows used in investing activities (76.7) (90.2) -15.0%
Cash flows from financing activities
Share Options Plans 0.0 0.0 -100.0%
Acquisition of treasury shares (20.0) (71.1) -71.9%
Payments to minority shareholders for their participation in subsidiary's share capital reduction 0.0 - -
Other payments for subsidiary's share capital increase 0.0 0.0 -
Proceeds from loans granted and issued 0.0 0.0 -
Repayment of loans (11.5) (11.5) 0.0%
Lease repayments (19.1) (21.1) -9.5%
Financial liabilities related to wallets (1.5) - -
Dividends paid to Company's owners - (0.1) -
Net cash from financing activities from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0
Net cash flows used in financing activities (52.1) (103.8) -49.8%
Net increase in cash & cash equivalents 194.3 141.5 37.3%
Cash and cash equivalents, at the beginning of the period 590.1 630.7 -6.4%
Cash and cash equivalents of disposal group classified as held for sale, beginning of period 0.0 0.0
Cash and cash equivalents of disposal group classified as held for sale, end of period 0.0 0.0
Net foreign exchange differences (0.1) 0.1 -
Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period 784.3 772.3 1.6%
12M 2019
12M 2019 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 935.6 935.6 0.0 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 566.0 566.7 0.0 (0.7)
Other revenues 271.5 258.8 26.3 (13.6)
Total revenues from fixed business 1,773.1 1,761.1 26.3 (14.3)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 1,203.6 954.5 253.5 (4.4)
Handset revenues 231.7 157.5 74.5 (0.3)
Other revenues 22.3 3.0 26.0 (6.7)
Total revenues from mobile business 1,457.6 1,115.0 354.0 (11.4)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 72.3 67.3 5.7 (0.7)
Total Revenues 3,303.0 2,943.4 386.0 (26.4)
Other Operating Income 11.6 8.7 2.9 0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (447.6) (384.5) (75.7) 12.6
Provision for expected credit losses (84.1) (62.4) (21.7) 0.0
Personnel costs (493.4) (467.6) (25.8) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (55.3) (53.3) (2.0) 0.0
Commission costs (76.8) (60.8) (18.6) 2.6
Merchandise costs (312.5) (195.7) (116.8) 0.0
Maintenance and repairs (61.5) (52.9) (9.5) 0.9
Marketing (65.7) (58.9) (6.8) 0.0
Other operating expenses (456.5) (392.2) (74.4) 10.1
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (2,053.4) (1,728.3) (351.3) 26.2
EBITDA 1,261.2 1,223.8 37.6 (0.2)
EBITDA margin % 38.2% 41.6% 9.7%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (1,991.3) (1,669.6) (347.9) 26.2
Adjusted EBITDA 1,323.3 1,282.5 41.0 (0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 40.1% 43.6% 10.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (804.5) (613.9) (190.8) 0.2
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 456.7 609.9 (153.2) (0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 1,323.3 1,282.5 41.0 (0.2)
Depreciation for the right-of-use assets and the Interest expense on leases (93.2) (70.7) (22.7) 0.2
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,230.1 1,211.8 18.3 (0.0) .
margin (%) 37.2% 41.2% 4.7%
12M 2020
12M 2020 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues 938.1 938.1 0.0
Wholesale services revenues 574.1 574.7 (0.6)
Other revenues 292.9 284.5 25.2 (16.8)
Total revenues from fixed business 1,805.1 1,797.3 25.2 (17.4)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues 1,138.8 913.6 230.5 (5.3)
Handset revenues 229.6 161.3 68.3 0.0
Other revenues 18.9 3.5 23.0 (7.6)
Total revenues from mobile business 1,387.3 1,078.4 321.8 (12.9)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues 66.5 64.0 3.4 (0.9)
Total Revenues 3,258.9 2,939.7 350.4 (31.2)
Other Operating Income 10.4 8.7 1.7 0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs (437.9) (380.0) (66.2) 8.3
Provision for expected credit losses (78.1) (60.4) (17.7) 0.0
Personnel costs (481.3) (462.0) (19.3) 0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (132.6) (132.3) (0.3) 0.0
Commission costs (77.8) (61.0) (22.3) 5.5
Merchandise costs (305.5) (209.4) (96.1) 0.0
Maintenance and repairs (68.7) (58.7) (11.0) 1.0
Marketing (63.5) (56.1) (7.4) 0.0
Other operating expenses (459.3) (402.1) (73.4) 16.2
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (2,104.7) (1,822.0) (313.7) 31.0
EBITDA 1,164.6 1,126.4 38.4 (0.2)
EBITDA margin % 35.7% 38.3% 11.0%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (1,958.6) (1,680.0) (309.6) 31.0
Adjusted EBITDA 1,310.7 1,268.4 42.5 (0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 40.2% 43.1% 12.1%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (833.2) (612.7) (220.7) 0.2
Operating profit before financial and investing activities 331.4 513.7 (182.3) 0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA 1,310.7 1,268.4 42.5 (0.2)
Depreciation for the right-of-use assets and the Interest expense on leases (87.1) (69.3) (18.0) 0.2
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,223.6 1,199.1 24.5 0.0
margin (%) 37.5% 40.8% 7.0%

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 469 M 3 817 M 3 817 M
Net income 2022 528 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2022 576 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 5 679 M 6 249 M 6 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 41,5%
