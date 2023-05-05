Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : OTE Group Q1 2023 Financial Results - Excel File
Q1 2018
Q1 2018
OTE SA.
Cosmote Greece
Cosmote Romania
Romania Fixed
All Other
Eliminations Adjustments
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
225.2
0.0
0.0
65.9
0.0
(0.4)
290.7
224.9
65.8
Wholesale services revenues
82.6
0.0
0.0
24.8
85.1
(33.6)
158.9
139.9
19.6
Other revenues
51.1
7.8
0.1
17.6
0.6
(7.9)
69.3
56.7
17.4
Total revenues from fixed business
358.9
7.8
0.1
108.3
85.7
(41.9)
518.9
421.5
102.8
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
0.0
216.3
73.1
9.2
0.0
(4.2)
294.4
212.6
81.6
Handset revenues
7.6
36.6
27.9
7.8
(18.7)
61.2
35.0
26.1
Other revenues
0.0
18.1
19.5
0.2
(31.1)
6.7
0.3
6.5
Total revenues from mobile business
7.6
271.0
120.5
17.2
0.0
(54.0)
362.3
247.9
114.2
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
18.6
0.2
0.7
11.2
23.4
(28.4)
25.7
16.1
9.5
Total Revenues
385.1
279.0
121.3
136.7
109.1
(124.3)
906.9
685.5
226.5
Other Operating Income
3.2
3.0
2.4
6.4
0.2
(3.3)
11.9
3.4
8.5
Interconnection and roaming costs
(22.3)
(17.3)
(25.3)
(28.8)
(73.1)
38.2
(128.6)
(92.3)
(37.9)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(7.0)
(12.4)
(5.7)
(4.2)
0.0
0.0
(29.3)
(19.4)
(9.9)
Personnel costs
(50.1)
(30.0)
(7.3)
(17.2)
(4.8)
(16.5)
(125.9)
(101.6)
(24.3)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
0.0
(0.2)
Commission costs
(4.8)
(18.9)
(5.5)
(6.7)
0.0
10.7
(25.2)
(15.1)
(10.7)
Merchandise costs
(15.8)
(39.6)
(34.4)
(14.2)
(0.2)
18.6
(85.6)
(46.8)
(38.8)
Maintenance and repairs
(9.9)
(7.5)
(3.0)
(7.8)
(0.4)
1.7
(26.9)
(16.3)
(10.7)
Marketing
(6.3)
(9.1)
(2.3)
(2.4)
(0.1)
0.0
(20.2)
(15.5)
(4.7)
Other operating expenses
(85.0)
(64.9)
(24.2)
(44.7)
(18.7)
73.8
(163.7)
(101.6)
(64.9)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(201.2)
(199.7)
(107.7)
(126.2)
(97.3)
126.5
(605.6)
(408.6)
(202.1)
EBITDA
187.1
82.3
16.0
16.9
12.0
(1.1)
313.2
280.3
32.9
EBITDA margin %
48.6%
29.5%
13.2%
12.4%
11.0%
0.9%
34.5%
40.9%
14.5%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(201.2)
(199.7)
(107.7)
(126.0)
(97.3)
126.5
(605.4)
(408.6)
(201.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
187.1
82.3
16.0
17.1
12.0
(1.1)
313.4
280.3
33.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
48.6%
29.5%
13.2%
12.5%
11.0%
0.9%
34.6%
40.9%
14.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(78.5)
(54.9)
(35.1)
(26.2)
(6.5)
0.2
(201.0)
(139.7)
(61.3)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
108.6
27.4
(19.1)
(9.3)
5.5
(0.9)
112.2
140.6
(28.4)
Q2 2018
Q2 2018
OTE SA.
Cosmote Greece
Cosmote Romania
Romania Fixed
All Other
Eliminations Adjustments
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
227.4
0.0
0.0
62.7
0.0
(0.5)
289.6
227.0
62.6
Wholesale services revenues
80.0
0.0
0.0
33.5
84.0
(36.4)
161.1
133.6
28.2
Other revenues
54.8
8.4
0.2
18.9
1.1
(8.0)
75.4
61.1
19.0
Total revenues from fixed business
362.2
8.4
0.2
115.1
85.1
(44.9)
526.1
421.7
109.8
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
0.0
238.2
73.8
9.6
0.0
(5.5)
316.1
233.9
82.4
Handset revenues
8.1
38.5
23.6
6.4
0.0
(15.3)
61.3
37.7
23.7
Other revenues
0.0
18.6
26.2
0.0
0.0
(34.6)
10.2
0.6
9.6
Total revenues from mobile business
8.1
295.3
123.6
16.0
0.0
(55.4)
387.6
272.2
115.7
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
20.3
0.3
0.7
12.9
24.2
(28.7)
29.7
17.4
12.3
Total Revenues
390.6
304.0
124.5
144.0
109.3
(129.0)
943.4
711.3
237.8
Other Operating Income
1.2
3.1
(0.2)
13.3
1.2
(3.1)
15.5
2.9
12.7
Interconnection and roaming costs
(24.2)
(18.8)
(25.2)
(38.9)
(71.6)
45.7
(133.0)
(89.9)
(44.7)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(7.2)
(9.9)
(5.1)
(9.8)
(0.2)
0.0
(32.2)
(17.3)
(14.9)
Personnel costs
(70.7)
(25.3)
(7.8)
(22.9)
(4.8)
(27.1)
(158.6)
(128.0)
(30.6)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(33.1)
(2.7)
(0.4)
(0.7)
0.0
0.0
(36.9)
(35.8)
(1.1)
Commission costs
(5.2)
(17.6)
(3.8)
(5.9)
(0.1)
11.8
(20.8)
(13.8)
(8.1)
Merchandise costs
(16.2)
(38.5)
(28.9)
(16.4)
(0.6)
14.6
(86.0)
(46.7)
(39.3)
Maintenance and repairs
(10.0)
(5.7)
(3.0)
(7.1)
(0.4)
0.9
(25.3)
(15.3)
(10.0)
Marketing
(4.3)
(14.0)
(3.1)
(2.9)
(0.1)
0.0
(24.4)
(18.5)
(5.9)
Other operating expenses
(90.1)
(75.8)
(20.2)
(43.3)
(19.6)
86.5
(162.5)
(105.9)
(59.7)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(261.0)
(208.3)
(97.5)
(147.9)
(97.4)
132.4
(679.7)
(471.2)
(214.3)
EBITDA
130.8
98.8
26.8
9.4
13.1
0.3
279.2
243.0
36.2
EBITDA margin %
33.5%
32.5%
21.5%
6.5%
12.0%
-0.2%
29.6%
34.2%
15.2%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(227.6)
(205.6)
(97.1)
(147.2)
(97.4)
132.4
(642.5)
(435.1)
(213.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
164.2
101.5
27.2
10.1
13.1
0.3
316.4
279.1
37.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
42.0%
33.4%
21.8%
7.0%
12.0%
-0.2%
33.5%
39.2%
15.7%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(75.8)
(54.4)
(22.7)
(23.9)
(6.4)
0.2
(183.0)
(136.4)
(46.6)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
55.0
44.4
4.1
(14.5)
6.7
0.5
96.2
106.6
(10.4)
Q3 2018
Q3 2018
OTE SA.
Cosmote Greece
Cosmote Romania
Romania Fixed
All Other
Eliminations Adjustments
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
232.9
0.0
0.0
60.1
0.0
(0.3)
292.7
232.7
60.0
Wholesale services revenues
81.6
0.0
0.0
30.0
105.7
(44.4)
172.9
149.0
24.5
Other revenues
52.8
8.4
0.0
17.0
1.1
(8.6)
70.7
58.7
16.8
Total revenues from fixed business
367.3
8.4
0.0
107.1
106.8
(53.3)
536.3
440.4
101.3
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
0.0
262.5
72.7
10.2
0.0
(6.3)
339.1
257.4
82.0
Handset revenues
9.3
41.3
23.2
7.3
0.0
(15.7)
65.4
39.8
25.6
Other revenues
0.0
19.2
21.3
0.4
0.0
(36.4)
4.5
0.4
4.1
Total revenues from mobile business
9.3
323.0
117.2
17.9
0.0
(58.4)
409.0
297.6
111.7
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
19.4
0.1
0.7
14.4
23.5
(28.0)
30.1
16.4
13.7
Total Revenues
396.0
331.5
117.9
139.4
130.3
(139.7)
975.4
754.4
226.7
Other Operating Income
0.6
1.8
1.4
26.1
0.3
(2.2)
28.0
0.8
27.2
Interconnection and roaming costs
(31.8)
(21.1)
(23.7)
(37.1)
(91.5)
55.0
(150.2)
(111.1)
(41.2)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(8.4)
(7.8)
(11.2)
(4.0)
0.0
0.0
(31.4)
(16.2)
(15.2)
Personnel costs
(67.9)
(28.2)
(7.6)
(20.8)
(4.7)
(16.6)
(145.8)
(117.1)
(28.7)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(2.5)
(1.7)
(0.1)
(1.9)
0.0
0.0
(6.2)
(4.2)
(2.0)
Commission costs
(5.0)
(18.0)
(5.8)
(5.9)
0.0
11.5
(23.2)
(14.0)
(10.0)
Merchandise costs
(13.3)
(37.5)
(29.1)
(13.4)
(0.6)
15.5
(78.4)
(41.4)
(37.1)
Maintenance and repairs
(8.5)
(6.6)
(2.8)
(7.7)
(0.4)
0.7
(25.3)
(14.9)
(10.6)
Marketing
(6.5)
(10.3)
(1.9)
(2.0)
(0.1)
0.0
(20.8)
(16.8)
(4.0)
Other operating expenses
(88.2)
(64.8)
(26.0)
(44.6)
(18.7)
75.8
(166.5)
(103.1)
(65.9)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(232.1)
(196.0)
(108.2)
(137.4)
(116.0)
141.9
(647.8)
(438.8)
(214.7)
EBITDA
164.5
137.3
11.1
28.1
14.6
(0.0)
355.6
316.4
39.2
EBITDA margin %
41.5%
41.4%
9.4%
20.2%
11.2%
0.0%
36.5%
41.9%
17.3%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(229.6)
(194.3)
(108.1)
(135.5)
(116.0)
141.9
(641.6)
(434.6)
(212.7)
Adjusted EBITDA
167.0
139.0
11.2
30.0
14.6
0.0
361.8
320.6
41.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
42.2%
41.9%
9.5%
21.5%
11.2%
0.0%
37.1%
42.5%
18.2%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(76.6)
(54.0)
(21.1)
(25.3)
(6.5)
0.3
(183.2)
(136.8)
(46.4)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
87.9
83.3
(10.0)
2.8
8.1
0.3
172.4
179.6
(7.2)
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
OTE SA.
Cosmote Greece
Cosmote Romania
Romania Fixed
All Other
Eliminations Adjustments
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
231.3
0.0
0.0
58.6
0.0
(0.3)
289.6
230.9
58.5
Wholesale services revenues
82.9
0.0
0.0
45.2
78.1
(36.2)
170.0
131.1
39.5
Other revenues
70.0
8.6
0.0
21.1
1.3
(8.3)
92.7
76.6
20.7
Total revenues from fixed business
384.2
8.6
0.0
124.9
79.4
(44.8)
552.3
438.6
118.7
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
0.0
226.8
65.5
10.8
0.0
(5.4)
297.7
222.4
75.6
Handset revenues
9.0
54.8
25.2
5.8
0.0
(14.4)
80.4
56.1
24.4
Other revenues
0.0
21.2
12.1
0.2
0.0
(31.5)
2.0
0.7
1.1
Total revenues from mobile business
9.0
302.8
102.8
16.8
0.0
(51.3)
380.1
279.2
101.1
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
17.7
0.3
6.5
17.7
26.3
(27.9)
40.6
18.6
22.4
Total Revenues
410.9
311.7
109.3
159.4
105.7
(124.0)
973.0
736.4
242.2
Other Operating Income
9.0
2.4
4.2
14.8
1.5
(4.3)
27.6
9.0
18.6
Interconnection and roaming costs
(22.9)
(19.7)
(25.7)
(44.2)
(64.7)
38.2
(139.0)
(84.2)
(56.4)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(11.6)
0.2
(39.7)
(5.6)
(0.5)
0.0
(57.2)
(11.9)
(45.3)
Personnel costs
(58.8)
(28.3)
(2.3)
(14.2)
(4.6)
(25.2)
(133.4)
(116.9)
(16.5)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(3.5)
(0.4)
(0.5)
(3.0)
(0.3)
0.0
(7.7)
(4.2)
(3.5)
Commission costs
(5.6)
(19.5)
(7.1)
(6.6)
0.0
12.1
(26.7)
(15.6)
(12.1)
Merchandise costs
(22.4)
(52.0)
(34.4)
(21.8)
(0.7)
14.0
(117.3)
(67.2)
(50.1)
Maintenance and repairs
(6.4)
(6.1)
(1.4)
(3.7)
(0.8)
1.8
(16.6)
(11.7)
(5.1)
Marketing
(7.0)
(7.7)
(2.2)
(1.3)
(0.2)
0.1
(18.3)
(14.8)
(3.5)
Other operating expenses
(112.8)
(71.8)
(26.2)
(41.2)
(16.9)
87.4
(181.5)
(122.6)
(61.7)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(251.0)
(205.3)
(139.5)
(141.6)
(88.7)
128.4
(697.7)
(449.1)
(254.2)
EBITDA
168.9
108.8
(26.0)
32.6
18.5
0.1
302.9
296.3
6.6
EBITDA margin %
41.1%
34.9%
-23.8%
20.5%
17.5%
-0.1%
31.1%
40.2%
2.7%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(247.5)
(204.9)
(124.4)
(138.6)
(88.4)
128.4
(675.4)
(444.9)
(236.1)
Adjusted EBITDA
172.4
109.2
(10.9)
35.6
18.8
0.1
325.2
300.5
24.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
42.0%
35.0%
-10.0%
22.3%
17.8%
-0.1%
33.4%
40.8%
10.2%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(81.6)
(54.9)
(17.5)
(28.0)
(6.8)
0.3
(188.5)
(143.0)
(45.5)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
87.3
53.9
(43.5)
4.6
11.7
0.4
114.4
153.3
(38.9)
12M 2018
12M 2018
OTE SA.
Cosmote Greece
Cosmote Romania
Romania Fixed
All Other
Eliminations Adjustments
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
916.8
0.0
0.0
247.3
0.0
(1.5)
1,162.6
915.5
246.9
Wholesale services revenues
327.1
0.0
0.0
133.5
352.9
(150.6)
662.9
553.6
111.8
Other revenues
228.7
33.2
0.3
74.6
4.1
(32.8)
308.1
253.1
73.9
Total revenues from fixed business
1,472.6
33.2
0.3
455.4
357.0
(184.9)
2,133.6
1,722.2
432.6
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
0.0
943.8
285.1
39.8
0.0
(21.4)
1,247.3
926.3
321.6
Handset revenues
34.0
171.2
99.9
27.3
0.0
(64.1)
268.3
168.6
99.8
Other revenues
0.0
77.1
79.1
0.8
0.0
(133.6)
23.4
2.0
21.3
Total revenues from mobile business
34.0
1,192.1
464.1
67.9
0.0
(219.1)
1,539.0
1,096.9
442.7
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
76.0
0.9
8.6
56.2
97.4
(113.0)
126.1
68.5
57.9
Total Revenues
1,582.6
1,226.2
473.0
579.5
454.4
(517.0)
3,798.7
2,887.6
933.2
Other Operating Income
14.0
10.3
7.8
60.6
3.2
(12.9)
83.0
16.1
67.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(101.2)
(76.9)
(99.9)
(149.0)
(300.9)
177.1
(550.8)
(377.5)
(180.2)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(34.2)
(29.9)
(61.7)
(23.6)
(0.7)
0.0
(150.1)
(64.8)
(85.3)
Personnel costs
(247.5)
(111.8)
(25.0)
(75.1)
(18.9)
(85.4)
(563.7)
(463.6)
(100.1)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(39.1)
(4.8)
(1.0)
(5.8)
(0.3)
0.0
(51.0)
(44.2)
(6.8)
Commission costs
(20.6)
(74.0)
(22.2)
(25.1)
(0.1)
46.1
(95.9)
(58.5)
(40.9)
Merchandise costs
(67.7)
(167.6)
(126.8)
(65.8)
(2.1)
62.7
(367.3)
(202.1)
(165.3)
Maintenance and repairs
(34.8)
(25.9)
(10.2)
(26.3)
(2.0)
5.1
(94.1)
(58.2)
(36.4)
Marketing
(24.1)
(41.1)
(9.5)
(8.6)
(0.5)
0.1
(83.7)
(65.6)
(18.1)
Other operating expenses
(376.1)
(277.3)
(96.6)
(173.8)
(73.9)
323.5
(674.2)
(433.2)
(252.2)
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(945.3)
(809.3)
(452.9)
(553.1)
(399.4)
529.2
(2,630.8)
(1,767.7)
(885.3)
EBITDA
651.3
427.2
27.9
87.0
58.2
(0.7)
1,250.9
1,136.0
114.9
EBITDA margin %
41.2%
34.8%
5.9%
15.0%
12.8%
0.1%
32.9%
39.3%
12.3%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(905.9)
(804.5)
(437.3)
(547.3)
(399.1)
529.2
(2,564.9)
(1,723.2)
(863.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
690.7
432.0
43.5
92.8
58.5
(0.7)
1,316.8
1,180.5
136.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
43.6%
35.2%
9.2%
16.0%
12.9%
0.1%
34.7%
40.9%
14.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(312.5)
(218.2)
(96.4)
(103.4)
(26.2)
1.0
(755.7)
(555.9)
(199.8)
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
338.8
209.0
(68.5)
(16.4)
32.0
0.3
495.2
580.1
(84.9)
12M 2021
12M 2021
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
950.8
950.8
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
585.3
585.6
0.0
(0.3)
Other revenues
270.0
279.6
5.6
(15.2)
Total revenues from fixed business
1,806.1
1,816.0
5.6
(15.5)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
1,164.1
945.7
221.8
(3.4)
Handset revenues
270.1
211.9
58.2
0.0
Other revenues
24.3
3.3
27.1
(6.1)
Total revenues from mobile business
1,458.5
1,160.9
307.1
(9.5)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
71.7
69.2
2.8
(0.3)
Total Revenues
3,336.3
3,046.1
315.5
(25.3)
Other Operating Income
9.2
6.2
3.5
(0.5)
Interconnection and roaming costs
(441.4)
(386.9)
(60.0)
5.5
Provision for expected credit losses
(67.6)
(51.3)
(16.3)
0.0
Personnel costs
(430.6)
(412.1)
(18.5)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
121.8
122.6
(0.8)
0.0
Commission costs
(85.0)
(64.8)
(23.1)
2.9
Merchandise costs
(311.3)
(250.9)
(65.6)
5.2
Maintenance and repairs
(74.1)
(64.8)
(9.5)
0.2
Marketing
(66.0)
(59.0)
(7.0)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(511.4)
(452.6)
(70.7)
11.9
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(1,865.6)
(1,619.8)
(271.5)
25.7
EBITDA
1,479.9
1,432.5
47.5
(0.1)
EBITDA margin %
44.4%
47.0%
15.1%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs
(1,963.8)
(1,722.2)
(267.3)
25.7
Adjusted EBITDA
1,381.7
1,330.1
51.7
(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
41.4%
43.7%
16.4%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(667.6)
(625.4)
(42.3)
0.1
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities
812.3
807.1
5.2
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
1,381.7
1,330.1
51.7
(0.1)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases
(85.8)
(64.7)
(21.2)
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
1,295.9
1,265.4
30.5
0.0
margin (%)
38.8%
41.5%
9.7%
FY 2020
FY 2020
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
938.1
938.1
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
574.1
574.7
0.0
(0.6)
Other revenues
294.0
285.6
25.2
(16.8)
Total revenues from fixed business
1,806.2
1,798.4
25.2
(17.4)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
1,138.8
913.6
230.5
(5.3)
Handset revenues
229.6
161.3
68.3
0.0
Other revenues
18.9
3.5
23.0
(7.6)
Total revenues from mobile business
1,387.3
1,078.4
321.8
(12.9)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
65.4
62.9
3.4
(0.9)
Total Revenues
3,258.9
2,939.7
350.4
(31.2)
Other Operating Income
10.4
8.7
1.7
0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(437.9)
(380.0)
(66.2)
8.3
Provision for expected credit losses
(78.1)
(60.4)
(17.7)
0.0
Personnel costs
(481.3)
(462.0)
(19.3)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(132.6)
(132.3)
(0.3)
0.0
Commission costs
(77.8)
(61.0)
(22.3)
5.5
Merchandise costs
(305.5)
(209.4)
(96.1)
0.0
Maintenance and repairs
(68.7)
(58.7)
(11.0)
1.0
Marketing
(63.5)
(56.1)
(7.4)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(459.3)
(402.1)
(73.4)
16.2
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(2,104.7)
(1,822.0)
(313.7)
31.0
EBITDA
1,164.6
1,126.4
38.4
(0.2)
EBITDA margin %
35.7%
38.3%
11.0%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(1,958.6)
(1,680.0)
(309.6)
31.0
Adjusted EBITDA
1,310.7
1,268.4
42.5
(0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
40.2%
43.1%
12.1%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(833.2)
(612.7)
(220.7)
0.2
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities
331.4
513.7
(182.3)
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
1,310.7
1,268.4
42.5
(0.2)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases
(87.1)
(69.3)
(18.0)
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
1,223.6
1,199.1
24.5
0.0
.
margin (%)
37.5%
40.8%
7.0%
FY 2021
FY 2021
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
950.8
950.8
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
585.3
585.6
0.0
(0.3)
Other revenues
293.9
303.5
5.6
(15.2)
Total revenues from fixed business
1,830.0
1,839.9
5.6
(15.5)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
1,172.2
953.8
221.8
(3.4)
Handset revenues
270.1
211.9
58.2
0.0
Other revenues
24.3
3.3
27.1
(6.1)
Total revenues from mobile business
1,466.6
1,169.0
307.1
(9.5)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
71.7
69.2
2.8
(0.3)
Total Revenues
3,368.3
3,078.1
315.5
(25.3)
Other Operating Income
9.2
6.2
3.5
(0.5)
Interconnection and roaming costs
(447.1)
(392.6)
(60.0)
5.5
Provision for expected credit losses
(67.6)
(51.3)
(16.3)
0.0
Personnel costs
(430.6)
(412.1)
(18.5)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
121.8
122.6
(0.8)
0.0
Commission costs
(85.0)
(64.8)
(23.1)
2.9
Merchandise costs
(325.0)
(264.6)
(65.6)
5.2
Maintenance and repairs
(74.1)
(64.8)
(9.5)
0.2
Marketing
(66.0)
(59.0)
(7.0)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(524.0)
(465.2)
(70.7)
11.9
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(1,897.6)
(1,651.8)
(271.5)
25.7
EBITDA
1,479.9
1,432.5
47.5
(0.1)
EBITDA margin %
43.9%
46.5%
15.1%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(1,995.8)
(1,754.2)
(267.3)
25.7
Adjusted EBITDA
1,381.7
1,330.1
51.7
(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
41.0%
43.2%
16.4%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(667.6)
(625.4)
(42.3)
0.1
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities
812.3
807.1
5.2
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
1,381.7
1,330.1
51.7
(0.1)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases
(85.8)
(64.7)
(21.2)
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
1,295.9
1,265.4
30.5
0.0
.
margin (%)
38.5%
41.1%
9.7%
12M 2022
12M 2022
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
933.4
933.4
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
590.2
590.3
0.0
(0.1)
Other revenues
342.6
348.1
0.4
(5.9)
Total revenues from fixed business
1,866.2
1,871.8
0.4
(6.0)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
1,189.0
986.4
203.0
(0.4)
Handset revenues
283.8
211.6
72.1
0.1
Other revenues
29.6
2.5
27.3
(0.2)
Total revenues from mobile business
1,502.4
1,200.5
302.4
(0.5)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
86.7
83.1
3.6
0.0
Total Revenues
3,455.3
3,155.4
306.4
(6.5)
Other Operating Income
10.5
7.8
2.7
0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(442.7)
(398.6)
(44.5)
0.4
Provision for expected credit losses
(48.0)
(39.9)
(8.1)
0.0
Personnel costs
(442.3)
(421.4)
(19.4)
(1.5)
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(39.4)
(38.7)
(0.7)
0.0
Commission costs
(82.6)
(71.2)
(14.1)
2.7
Merchandise costs
(358.7)
(277.5)
(81.2)
0.0
Maintenance and repairs
(77.5)
(64.7)
(12.9)
0.1
Marketing
(69.9)
(62.1)
(7.8)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(519.1)
(462.7)
(61.2)
4.8
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(2,080.2)
(1,836.8)
(249.9)
6.5
EBITDA
1,385.6
1,326.4
59.2
(0.0)
EBITDA margin %
40.1%
42.0%
19.3%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs
(2,035.1)
(1,792.9)
(248.7)
6.5
Adjusted EBITDA
1,430.7
1,370.3
60.4
(0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
41.4%
43.4%
19.7%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(795.1)
(631.4)
(163.7)
0.0
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities
590.5
695.0
(104.5)
(0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
1,430.7
1,370.3
60.4
(0.0)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases
(82.7)
(60.3)
(22.4)
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
1,348.0
1,310.0
38.0
(0.0)
margin (%)
39.0%
41.5%
12.4%
Q1 2022
Q1 2022
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Voice
Broadband
TV
Retail services revenues
239.6
239.6
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
143.6
143.7
0.0
(0.1)
Other revenues
66.8
68.0
0.0
(1.2)
Total revenues from fixed business
450.0
451.3
0.0
(1.3)
Mobile Business:
MOC
MTC
Roaming voice
Subscription fees
Sales reductions
ARPU revenues
Visitor revenues
Service revenues
281.7
229.3
52.4
0.0
Handset revenues
57.8
42.7
15.2
(0.1)
Other revenues
10.8
0.4
10.3
0.1
Total revenues from mobile business
350.3
272.4
77.9
0.0
Miscellaneous other revenues:
20.0
19.5
0.5
Total Revenues
820.3
743.2
78.4
(1.3)
Other Operating Income
5.1
4.3
0.8
0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(105.7)
(93.5)
(12.2)
0.0
Provision for expected credit losses
(13.0)
(9.6)
(3.4)
0.0
Personnel costs
(113.1)
(108.4)
(4.7)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(0.1)
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
Commission costs
(19.8)
(16.0)
(4.4)
0.6
Merchandise costs
(74.4)
(58.5)
(16.0)
0.1
Maintenance and repairs
(20.3)
(17.5)
(2.8)
0.0
Marketing
(12.5)
(10.5)
(2.0)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(120.4)
(104.8)
(16.2)
0.6
Facility and other lease related costs
Third party fees & services
Other taxes & regulatory charges
Construction cost network
Other sundry opex
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(479.3)
(418.8)
(61.8)
1.3
Total OpEx (ex-Depreciation, amortization and impairment, Costs related to early retirement programs and other restructuring costs)
(479.2)
(418.8)
(61.7)
1.3
EBITDA
346.1
328.7
17.4
0.0
EBITDA margin %
42.2%
44.2%
22.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
346.2
328.7
17.5
(0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
42.2%
44.2%
22.3%
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
325.3
313.6
11.7
0.0
margin (%)
39.7%
42.2%
14.9%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(166.9)
(154.9)
(12.0)
0.0
Total OpEx
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities
179.2
173.8
5.4
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
346.2
328.7
17.5
0.0
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases
(20.9)
(15.1)
(5.8)
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
325.3
313.6
11.7
0.0
margin (%)
39.7%
0.0%
14.9%
-0.0%
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Voice
Broadband
TV
Retail services revenues
229.2
229.2
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
124.8
124.7
0.0
0.1
Other revenues
74.7
76.0
0.3
(1.6)
Total revenues from fixed business
428.7
429.9
0.3
(1.5)
Mobile Business:
MOC
MTC
Roaming voice
Subscription fees
Sales reductions
ARPU revenues
Visitor revenues
Service revenues
283.3
235.6
47.8
(0.1)
Handset revenues
66.0
49.6
16.4
0.0
Other revenues
3.7
0.5
3.2
0.0
Total revenues from mobile business
353.0
285.7
67.4
(0.1)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
21.9
20.6
1.3
(0.0)
Total Revenues
803.6
736.2
69.0
(1.6)
Other Operating Income
1.9
1.6
0.3
0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(86.4)
(78.5)
(7.9)
0.0
Provision for expected credit losses
(9.0)
(7.0)
(2.0)
0.0
Personnel costs
(109.8)
(104.8)
(5.0)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(0.6)
(0.6)
0.0
0.0
Commission costs
(21.0)
(17.0)
(4.8)
0.8
Merchandise costs
(79.6)
(59.6)
(19.9)
(0.1)
Maintenance and repairs
(18.2)
(16.6)
(1.6)
0.0
Marketing
(14.2)
(13.2)
(1.0)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(124.8)
(107.3)
(18.4)
0.9
Facility and other lease related costs
Third party fees & services
Other taxes & regulatory charges
Construction cost network
Other sundry opex
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(463.6)
(404.6)
(60.6)
1.6
Total OpEx (ex-Depreciation, amortization and impairment, Costs related to early retirement programs and other restructuring costs)
(463.0)
(404.0)
(60.6)
1.6
EBITDA
341.9
333.2
8.7
(0.0)
EBITDA margin %
42.5%
45.3%
12.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
342.5
333.8
8.7
(0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
42.6%
45.3%
12.6%
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
322.0
318.5
3.5
(0.0)
margin (%)
40.1%
43.3%
5.1%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(160.7)
(154.0)
(6.7)
0.0
Total OpEx
Operating profit/(loss) before financial and investing activities
181.2
179.2
2.0
(0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
342.5
333.8
8.7
(0.0)
Depreciation of lessee use rights to leased assets and the Interest expense on leases
(20.5)
(15.3)
(5.2)
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
322.0
318.5
3.5
(0.0)
margin (%)
40.1%
43.3%
5.1%
0.0%
GROUP INCOME STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Amounts in € mn
Q1'23
Q1'22
%
Revenue
Fixed business:
Retail services revenues
229.2
239.6
-4.3%
Wholesale services revenues
124.8
143.6
-13.1%
Other revenues
74.7
66.8
11.8%
Total revenues from fixed business
428.7
450.0
-4.7%
Mobile business:
Service revenues
283.3
281.7
0.6%
Handset revenues
66.0
57.8
14.2%
Other revenues
3.7
10.8
-65.7%
Total revenues from mobile business
353.0
350.3
0.8%
Miscellaneous other revenues
21.9
20.0
9.5%
Total revenues
803.6
820.3
-2.0%
Other operating income
1.9
5.1
-62.7%
Operating expenses
Interconnection and roaming costs
(86.4)
(105.7)
-18.3%
Provision for expected credit losses
(9.0)
(13.0)
-30.8%
Personnel costs
(109.8)
(113.1)
-2.9%
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(0.6)
(0.1)
-
Commission costs
(21.0)
(19.8)
6.1%
Merchandise costs
(79.6)
(74.4)
7.0%
Maintenance and repairs
(18.2)
(20.3)
-10.3%
Marketing
(14.2)
(12.5)
13.6%
Other operating expenses
(124.8)
(120.4)
3.7%
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(463.6)
(479.3)
-3.3%
Operating profit before financial and investing activities, depreciation, amortization and impairment
341.9
346.1
-1.2%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(160.7)
(166.9)
-3.7%
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
181.2
179.2
1.1%
Income and expense from financial and investing activities
Interest and related expenses
(7.9)
(8.2)
-3.7%
Interest income
2.0
0.4
-
Foreign exchange differences, net
0.2
0.4
-50.0%
Dividend Income
-
Impairment of investments and other financial assets
Gains/ (losses) from investments and other financial assets - Impairment
0.2
0.0
-
Total loss from financial and investing activities
(5.5)
(7.4)
-25.7%
Profit before tax
175.7
171.8
2.3%
Income tax
(40.4)
(42.3)
-4.5%
Profit for the period from continuing operations
135.3
129.5
4.5%
Profit from discontinued operations
Profit for the period
135.3
129.5
4.5%
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
135.3
129.4
4.6%
Non-controlling interests
0.0
0.1
-100.0%
GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Amounts in € mn
3/31/23
12/31/22
ASSETS
Non - current assets
Property, plant, and equipmen
2,103.5
2,081.1
Right-of-use assets
253.0
266.6
Goodwill
376.6
376.6
Telecommunication licenses
288.1
296.1
Other intangible assets
308.4
335.1
Investments
0.1
0.1
Loans to pension funds
63.7
64.7
Deferred tax assets
180.2
178.2
Contract costs
30.7
30.2
Other non-current assets
74.6
75.3
Total Non - current assets
3,678.9
3,704.0
Current assets
Inventories
59.7
54.0
Trade receivables
478.2
471.2
Other financial assets
5.1
4.8
Contract assets
54.2
49.6
Other current assets
122.6
123.7
Restricted cash
1.8
1.8
Cash and cash equivalents
784.3
590.1
Total current assets
1,505.9
1,295.2
TOTAL ASSETS
5,184.8
4,999.2
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent
Share capital
1,227.3
1,227.3
Share premium
438.9
438.9
Treasury shares
(94.0)
(73.5)
Statutory reserve
440.7
440.7
Foreign exchange and other reserves
(141.3)
(138.8)
Changes in non-controlling interests
(3,314.1)
(3,314.1)
Retained earnings
3,403.4
3,267.9
Total equity attributable to owners of the Parent
1,960.9
1,848.4
Non-controlling interests
0.5
0.5
Total equity
1,961.4
1,848.9
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
870.2
881.5
Provision for staff retirement indemnities
96.0
96.7
Provision for youth account
84.9
86.1
Contract liabilities
39.8
40.8
Lease liabilities
174.6
182.1
Deferred tax liabilities
0.4
0.4
0.0
Other non - current liabilities
39.1
55.7
Total non - current liabilities
1,305.0
1,343.3
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
886.7
874.0
Short-term borrowings
150.0
150.0
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings
23.1
23.1
Income tax payable
149.6
92.3
Contract liabilities
137.2
136.1
Lease liabilities
70.1
76.1
0.0
0.0
Dividends payable
2.4
2.4
Other current liabilities
499.3
453.0
Total current liabilities
1,918.4
1,807.0
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
5,184.8
4,999.2
GROUP CASH FLOW
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Amounts in € mn
Q1'23
Q1'22
%
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
175.7
171.8
2.3%
Adjustments for:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
160.7
166.9
-3.7%
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
0.6
0.1
-
Provision for staff retirement indemnities
(4.2)
1.0
-
Provision for youth account
0.2
0.3
-33.3%
Write down of inventories
0.0
0.0
Provisions for doubtful accounts
0.0
0.0
Other provisions
0.0
0.0
Foreign exchange differences, net
(0.2)
(0.4)
-50.0%
Interest income
(2.0)
(0.4)
-
(Gains)/ losses from investments and financial assets - Impairment
(0.2)
-
-
Interest and related expenses
7.9
8.2
-3.7%
Working capital adjustments:
(20.7)
(3.1)
-
Decrease/ (increase) in inventories
(5.7)
(8.0)
-28.8%
Decrease / (increase) in receivables
(9.8)
8.4
-
(Decrease) / increase in liabilities (except borrowings)
(5.2)
(3.5)
48.6%
Plus /(Minus):
Payment for voluntary leave schemes
(2.1)
(1.4)
50.0%
Payment of staff retirement indemnities and youth account, net of employees' contributions
(1.8)
(2.0)
-10.0%
Interest and related expenses paid (except leases)
(4.1)
(3.2)
28.1%
Interest paid for leases
(2.3)
(2.2)
4.5%
Income tax paid
15.6
(0.1)
-
Net cash flows from operating activities
323.1
335.5
-3.7%
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiaries
0.0
0.0
Sale or maturity of financial assets
-
0.7
-
Repayment of loans receivable
1.8
1.8
0.0%
Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
(79.9)
(93.0)
-14.1%
Payments related to disposal of subsidiaries / investments
0.0
-
ERROR:#VALUE!
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries / investments
0.0
0.0
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries disposed
0.0
0.0
-
Movement in restricted cash
0.0
0.0
-
Purchase of financial assets
(0.6)
(0.1)
-
Interest received
2.0
0.4
-
Net cash flows from investing activities of discontinued operations
0.0
0.0
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(76.7)
(90.2)
-15.0%
Cash flows from financing activities
Share Options Plans
0.0
0.0
-100.0%
Acquisition of treasury shares
(20.0)
(71.1)
-71.9%
Payments to minority shareholders for their participation in subsidiary's share capital reduction
0.0
-
-
Other payments for subsidiary's share capital increase
0.0
0.0
-
Proceeds from loans granted and issued
0.0
0.0
-
Repayment of loans
(11.5)
(11.5)
0.0%
Lease repayments
(19.1)
(21.1)
-9.5%
Financial liabilities related to wallets
(1.5)
-
-
Dividends paid to Company's owners
-
(0.1)
-
Net cash from financing activities from discontinued operations
0.0
0.0
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(52.1)
(103.8)
-49.8%
Net increase in cash & cash equivalents
194.3
141.5
37.3%
Cash and cash equivalents, at the beginning of the period
590.1
630.7
-6.4%
Cash and cash equivalents of disposal group classified as held for sale, beginning of period
0.0
0.0
Cash and cash equivalents of disposal group classified as held for sale, end of period
0.0
0.0
Net foreign exchange differences
(0.1)
0.1
-
Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period
784.3
772.3
1.6%
12M 2019
12M 2019
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
935.6
935.6
0.0
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
566.0
566.7
0.0
(0.7)
Other revenues
271.5
258.8
26.3
(13.6)
Total revenues from fixed business
1,773.1
1,761.1
26.3
(14.3)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
1,203.6
954.5
253.5
(4.4)
Handset revenues
231.7
157.5
74.5
(0.3)
Other revenues
22.3
3.0
26.0
(6.7)
Total revenues from mobile business
1,457.6
1,115.0
354.0
(11.4)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
72.3
67.3
5.7
(0.7)
Total Revenues
3,303.0
2,943.4
386.0
(26.4)
Other Operating Income
11.6
8.7
2.9
0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(447.6)
(384.5)
(75.7)
12.6
Provision for expected credit losses
(84.1)
(62.4)
(21.7)
0.0
Personnel costs
(493.4)
(467.6)
(25.8)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(55.3)
(53.3)
(2.0)
0.0
Commission costs
(76.8)
(60.8)
(18.6)
2.6
Merchandise costs
(312.5)
(195.7)
(116.8)
0.0
Maintenance and repairs
(61.5)
(52.9)
(9.5)
0.9
Marketing
(65.7)
(58.9)
(6.8)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(456.5)
(392.2)
(74.4)
10.1
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(2,053.4)
(1,728.3)
(351.3)
26.2
EBITDA
1,261.2
1,223.8
37.6
(0.2)
EBITDA margin %
38.2%
41.6%
9.7%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(1,991.3)
(1,669.6)
(347.9)
26.2
Adjusted EBITDA
1,323.3
1,282.5
41.0
(0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
40.1%
43.6%
10.6%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(804.5)
(613.9)
(190.8)
0.2
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
456.7
609.9
(153.2)
(0.0)
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
1,323.3
1,282.5
41.0
(0.2)
Depreciation for the right-of-use assets and the Interest expense on leases
(93.2)
(70.7)
(22.7)
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
1,230.1
1,211.8
18.3
(0.0)
.
margin (%)
37.2%
41.2%
4.7%
12M 2020
12M 2020
Group Consolidated
GREECE
ROMANIA mobile
Group eliminations
Fixed Business:
Retail services revenues
938.1
938.1
0.0
Wholesale services revenues
574.1
574.7
(0.6)
Other revenues
292.9
284.5
25.2
(16.8)
Total revenues from fixed business
1,805.1
1,797.3
25.2
(17.4)
Mobile Business:
Service revenues
1,138.8
913.6
230.5
(5.3)
Handset revenues
229.6
161.3
68.3
0.0
Other revenues
18.9
3.5
23.0
(7.6)
Total revenues from mobile business
1,387.3
1,078.4
321.8
(12.9)
Miscellaneous other revenues:
Miscellaneous other revenues
66.5
64.0
3.4
(0.9)
Total Revenues
3,258.9
2,939.7
350.4
(31.2)
Other Operating Income
10.4
8.7
1.7
0.0
Interconnection and roaming costs
(437.9)
(380.0)
(66.2)
8.3
Provision for expected credit losses
(78.1)
(60.4)
(17.7)
0.0
Personnel costs
(481.3)
(462.0)
(19.3)
0.0
Costs related to voluntary leave schemes
(132.6)
(132.3)
(0.3)
0.0
Commission costs
(77.8)
(61.0)
(22.3)
5.5
Merchandise costs
(305.5)
(209.4)
(96.1)
0.0
Maintenance and repairs
(68.7)
(58.7)
(11.0)
1.0
Marketing
(63.5)
(56.1)
(7.4)
0.0
Other operating expenses
(459.3)
(402.1)
(73.4)
16.2
Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment
(2,104.7)
(1,822.0)
(313.7)
31.0
EBITDA
1,164.6
1,126.4
38.4
(0.2)
EBITDA margin %
35.7%
38.3%
11.0%
Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations
(1,958.6)
(1,680.0)
(309.6)
31.0
Adjusted EBITDA
1,310.7
1,268.4
42.5
(0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
40.2%
43.1%
12.1%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(833.2)
(612.7)
(220.7)
0.2
Operating profit before financial and investing activities
331.4
513.7
(182.3)
0.0
Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease
Adjusted EBITDA
1,310.7
1,268.4
42.5
(0.2)
Depreciation for the right-of-use assets and the Interest expense on leases
(87.1)
(69.3)
(18.0)
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL)
1,223.6
1,199.1
24.5
0.0
margin (%)
37.5%
40.8%
7.0%
