Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : OTE Group Q1 2023 Financial Results - Excel File

12M 2019 Group Consolidated GREECE ROMANIA mobile Group eliminations

Fixed Business:

Retail services revenues 935.6 935.6 0.0 0.0

Wholesale services revenues 566.0 566.7 0.0 (0.7)

Other revenues 271.5 258.8 26.3 (13.6)

Total revenues from fixed business 1,773.1 1,761.1 26.3 (14.3)

Mobile Business:

Service revenues 1,203.6 954.5 253.5 (4.4)

Handset revenues 231.7 157.5 74.5 (0.3)

Other revenues 22.3 3.0 26.0 (6.7)

Total revenues from mobile business 1,457.6 1,115.0 354.0 (11.4)

Miscellaneous other revenues:

Miscellaneous other revenues 72.3 67.3 5.7 (0.7)

Total Revenues 3,303.0 2,943.4 386.0 (26.4)

Other Operating Income 11.6 8.7 2.9 0.0

Interconnection and roaming costs (447.6) (384.5) (75.7) 12.6

Provision for expected credit losses (84.1) (62.4) (21.7) 0.0

Personnel costs (493.4) (467.6) (25.8) 0.0

Costs related to voluntary leave schemes (55.3) (53.3) (2.0) 0.0

Commission costs (76.8) (60.8) (18.6) 2.6

Merchandise costs (312.5) (195.7) (116.8) 0.0

Maintenance and repairs (61.5) (52.9) (9.5) 0.9

Marketing (65.7) (58.9) (6.8) 0.0

Other operating expenses (456.5) (392.2) (74.4) 10.1

Total operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and impairment (2,053.4) (1,728.3) (351.3) 26.2

EBITDA 1,261.2 1,223.8 37.6 (0.2)

EBITDA margin % 38.2% 41.6% 9.7%

Total Opex before depreciation, amortization and impairment, costs related to voluntary leave schemes and other restructuring costs and non-recurring litigations (1,991.3) (1,669.6) (347.9) 26.2

Adjusted EBITDA 1,323.3 1,282.5 41.0 (0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 40.1% 43.6% 10.6%

Depreciation, amortization and impairment (804.5) (613.9) (190.8) 0.2

Operating profit before financial and investing activities 456.7 609.9 (153.2) (0.0)

Adjusted EBITDA (AL) - After Lease

Adjusted EBITDA 1,323.3 1,282.5 41.0 (0.2)

Depreciation for the right-of-use assets and the Interest expense on leases (93.2) (70.7) (22.7) 0.2

Adjusted EBITDA After Lease (AL) 1,230.1 1,211.8 18.3 (0.0) .