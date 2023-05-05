Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Press Release-Q1 2023 Financial Results
Disclaimer
OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:18:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Sales 2022
3 469 M
3 817 M
3 817 M
Net income 2022
528 M
581 M
581 M
Net Debt 2022
576 M
634 M
634 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,0x
Yield 2022
4,60%
Capitalization
5 679 M
6 249 M
6 249 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,80x
EV / Sales 2023
1,78x
Nbr of Employees
11 453
Free-Float
41,5%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
13,32 €
Average target price
18,83 €
Spread / Average Target
41,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.