  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46:15 2023-05-05 am EDT
13.41 EUR   +0.64%
03:39aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Corporate Presentation – 1st Quarter 2023
PU
03:39aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : OTE Group Q1 2023 Financial Results - Excel File
PU
03:19aHellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Press Release-Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Press Release-Q1 2023 Financial Results

05/05/2023 | 03:19am EDT
Please see the attached file

Press Release-Q1 2023 Financial Results

Attachments

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 469 M 3 817 M 3 817 M
Net income 2022 528 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2022 576 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 5 679 M 6 249 M 6 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Average target price 18,83 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.-8.70%6 249
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED32.27%186 368
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.60%157 019
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.63%116 903
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%106 450
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.69%82 389
