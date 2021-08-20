Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, Aug 20, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 16/08/2021-19/08/2021, it purchased 194,668 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:

Date No of Total Average Lowest Highest shares Amount (€) Price (€) Price (€) Price (€) 16/8/2021 46,586 734,301.94 15.7623 15.6300 15.9300 17/8/2021 50,689 808,987.34 15.9598 15.9200 16.0000 18/8/2021 48,051 767,306.86 15.9686 15.9000 16.0200 19/8/2021 49,342 774,311.32 15.6927 15.8550 15.8900 Total 194,668 3,084,907.46 15.8470

Following this, the Company holds 3,623,610 own shares, or 0.793% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel, + 30 210-6177981

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote,gr