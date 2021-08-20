Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, Aug 20, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 16/08/2021-19/08/2021, it purchased 194,668 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:

Date

No of

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

shares

Amount (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

16/8/2021

46,586

734,301.94

15.7623

15.6300

15.9300

17/8/2021

50,689

808,987.34

15.9598

15.9200

16.0000

18/8/2021

48,051

767,306.86

15.9686

15.9000

16.0200

19/8/2021

49,342

774,311.32

15.6927

15.8550

15.8900

Total

194,668

3,084,907.46

15.8470

Following this, the Company holds 3,623,610 own shares, or 0.793% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel, + 30 210-6177981

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote,gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
