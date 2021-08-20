Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, Aug 20, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 16/08/2021-19/08/2021, it purchased 194,668 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:
|
Date
|
No of
|
Total
|
Average
|
Lowest
|
Highest
|
|
shares
|
Amount (€)
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
16/8/2021
|
46,586
|
734,301.94
|
15.7623
|
15.6300
|
15.9300
|
17/8/2021
|
50,689
|
808,987.34
|
15.9598
|
15.9200
|
16.0000
|
18/8/2021
|
48,051
|
767,306.86
|
15.9686
|
15.9000
|
16.0200
|
19/8/2021
|
49,342
|
774,311.32
|
15.6927
|
15.8550
|
15.8900
|
Total
|
194,668
|
3,084,907.46
|
15.8470
|
|
Following this, the Company holds 3,623,610 own shares, or 0.793% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel, + 30 210-6177981
Fax: + 30 210-6111030
E-mail: iroffice@ote,gr
Disclaimer
OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:08 UTC.