Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, August 26, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 20/08/2021-26/08/2021, it purchased 235,496 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Total amount
|
Average
|
Lowest price
|
Highest
|
shares
|
(€)
|
price (€)
|
(€)
|
price (€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/8/2021
|
48,130
|
770,197.97
|
16.0025
|
15.8000
|
16.0300
|
23/8/2021
|
47,528
|
768,249.08
|
16.1641
|
15.9800
|
16.3050
|
24/8/2021
|
46,985
|
765,540.88
|
16.2933
|
16.1950
|
16.3700
|
25/8/2021
|
46,507
|
764,025.46
|
16.4282
|
16.3200
|
16.4900
|
26/8/2021
|
46,346
|
764,248.06
|
16.4901
|
16.3350
|
16.6900
|
Total
|
235,496
|
3,832,261.45
|
16.2731
|
|
Following this, the Company holds 3,859,106 own shares, or 0.845% of the total outstanding shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr
Disclaimer
OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:21:09 UTC.