  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.
  News
  Summary
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

08/27/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, August 26, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 20/08/2021-26/08/2021, it purchased 235,496 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:

Date

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest price

Highest

shares

(€)

price (€)

(€)

price (€)

20/8/2021

48,130

770,197.97

16.0025

15.8000

16.0300

23/8/2021

47,528

768,249.08

16.1641

15.9800

16.3050

24/8/2021

46,985

765,540.88

16.2933

16.1950

16.3700

25/8/2021

46,507

764,025.46

16.4282

16.3200

16.4900

26/8/2021

46,346

764,248.06

16.4901

16.3350

16.6900

Total

235,496

3,832,261.45

16.2731

Following this, the Company holds 3,859,106 own shares, or 0.845% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
