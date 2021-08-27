Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Athens, August 26, 2021 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A, ("OTE" or the "Company"), announces that, during 20/08/2021-26/08/2021, it purchased 235,496 own shares, in the context of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, as follows:

Date Number of Total amount Average Lowest price Highest shares (€) price (€) (€) price (€) 20/8/2021 48,130 770,197.97 16.0025 15.8000 16.0300 23/8/2021 47,528 768,249.08 16.1641 15.9800 16.3050 24/8/2021 46,985 765,540.88 16.2933 16.1950 16.3700 25/8/2021 46,507 764,025.46 16.4282 16.3200 16.4900 26/8/2021 46,346 764,248.06 16.4901 16.3350 16.6900 Total 235,496 3,832,261.45 16.2731

Following this, the Company holds 3,859,106 own shares, or 0.845% of the total outstanding shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr