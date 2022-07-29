Log in
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:54 2022-07-29 am EDT
16.47 EUR   -0.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 444 M 3 500 M 3 500 M
Net income 2022 512 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2022 655 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 7 357 M 7 476 M 7 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 41,5%
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,62 €
Average target price 19,61 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.2.12%7 476
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.57%188 606
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.98%134 984
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.11%100 099
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.83%93 172
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.19%76 496