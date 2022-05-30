Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTO   GRS260333000

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.

(HTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 11:30:27 am EDT
17.03 EUR   -2.52%
02:19pHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S A : Voting results of the Annual General Shareholders ' Meeting
PU
05/25HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S A : Annual General Meeting resolutions
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Voting results of the Annual General Shareholders ' Meeting

05/30/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the announcement.

Announcement

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
02:19pHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Voting results of the Annual General Shareholders '..
PU
05/25HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Annual General Meeting resolutions
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12,..
CI
05/12Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
04/19HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : OTE recognized for the 2nd consecutive year as one ..
PU
04/11HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Release Date of Q1' 2022 Financial Results
PU
03/29G CLICK & COLLECT : Order online and collect immediately at one of 263 GERMANOS stores thr..
PU
03/24HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
03/23&LDQUO;ETEROS EGO&RDQUO; : The third season of COSMOTE TV's production is coming with an a..
PU
03/21HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : COSMOTE contributes to the digital transformation o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 444 M 3 689 M 3 689 M
Net income 2022 506 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2022 603 M 646 M 646 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 7 691 M 8 292 M 8 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 453
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,47 €
Average target price 19,15 €
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Aristodimos Dimitriadis Executive Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A.7.47%8 239
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.08%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 714
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.86%111 348
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.06%101 633
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.78%81 961