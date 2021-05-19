Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement - Invitation to the 69th Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION SA (OTE SA) INVITATION TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE CORPORATE NAME "HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION SA" GENERAL COMMERCIAL REGISTRY NUMBER 1037501000 - (EX. NR. 347/06/B/86/10) ΤΟ THE 69th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to Law 4548/2018, the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and the resolution of the Board of Directors reached at meeting no. 3135/11-05-2021 (14th agenda item), the Shareholders of the company under the corporate name "Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA" (OTE S.A. or the Company) are hereby invited to the 69th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, (hereinafter the "General Meeting"), on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, at 15:00 hours, which will be convened exclusively with the shareholders' participation exclusively by distance, through a teleconference. The same will also apply to the persons referred to in paras.1 and 2 of article 127 of Law 4548/2018, i.e. they will have the opportunity to attend through a teleconference. The agenda items are the following: Α. AGENDA ITEMS 1. Approval of the Financial Statements of OTE S.A. in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (both Separate and Consolidated) of the fiscal year 2020 (1/1/2020-31/12/2020), with the relevant Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors and approval of the annual profits' distribution. Approval of the Activities Report of the OTE Audit Committee for the year 2020. Approval, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, of the overall management of the Company by the Board of Directors during the fiscal year 2020 (1/1/2020-31/12/2020) and exoneration of the Auditors for the fiscal year 2020 (1/1/2020-31/12/2020), pursuant to article 117 par. 1(c) of Law 4548/2018. Appointment of an Audit Firm for the statutory audit of the Financial Statements (both Separate and Consolidated) of OTE S.A., in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, for the fiscal year 2021 (1/1/2021-31/12/2021). Final determination of the remuneration and expenses of the members of the Board of Directors for their participation in the proceedings of the Board of Directors and its Committees during the fiscal year 2020 (1/1/2020-31/12/2020). - Determination of the remuneration and expenses of the members of the Board of Directors for their participation 1

in the proceedings of the Board of Directors and its Committees for the fiscal year 2021 and pre-approval for their payment until the Ordinary (Annual) General Meeting of the Shareholders which will take place within 2022 and will finally determine them. Approval of the variable remuneration of the executive members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2020 (1/1/2020-31/12/2020). Remuneration Report for the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2020, according to article 112 of Law 4548/2018. Granting of a special permission, according to articles 97 par.3, 99 par.1, 2 and 100 par.2 of Law 4548/2018, for the continuation for the period 31/12/2021 until 31/12/2022 of the insurance coverage of Directors & Officers of OTE S.A. and its affiliated companies, against liabilities incurred in the exercise of their competences, duties and powers. Publication to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, according to article 97 par. 1 (b) of Law 4548/2018, of any cases of conflict of interest and agreements of the fiscal year 2020 which fall under article 99 of Law Ν.4548/2018 (related party transactions). Approval of the cancellation of three million, four hundred and sixty nine thousand, five hundred (3,469,500) own shares purchased by the Company under the approved own share buy-back program in order to cancel them, with the corresponding reduction of its share capital by the amount of nine million, eight hundred and eighteen thousand, six hundred and eighty five Euros (€9,818,685.00), according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the subsequent amendment of article 5 (Share Capital) of the Company's Articles of

Incorporation. Approval of the "Suitability Policy for the members of the Board of Directors", in accordance with Law 4706/2020 and the Hellenic Capital Market Commission's Circular No.

60/18.09.2020. Election of a new Board of Directors and Appointment of independent members, pursuant to the relevant provisions of Law 4706/2020. Kind, composition and tenure of the Audit Committee. Granting of permission, according to article 98 par.1 of Law 4548/2018 and article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation, to the Members of the Board of Directors and Officers to participate in boards of directors or in the management of OTE Group companies with the same or similar objectives. Miscellaneous announcements. 2

B. REPETITIVE GENERAL MEETING In case the quorum, as required by the law in order for the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of June 9, 2021, to decide upon any of the items on the Agenda, is not achieved, the Repetitive General Meeting be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 15.00 hours, without the publishing of a new invitation, and convene under the same way, i.e. with the participation of shareholders as well as of the persons referred to in paras.1 and 2 of article 127 of Law 4548/2018 exclusively by distance through a teleconference. The items of the Agenda of the potential Repetitive (or adjourned) Ordinary General Meeting shall be the same as mentioned in the attached document, with the exception of those items for which a decision will have been duly made at the initial meeting of June 9th 2021. Pursuant to articles 121,123,124 par. 6 and 128 of Law 4548/2018, the Company informs the shareholders on the following: C. PARTICIPATION AND VOTING RIGHTS Any person (natural or legal entity) is entitled to participate and vote in the Meeting, provided that the same is recognised as a shareholder at the beginning of the 5th day before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. on June 4th, 2021 ("Record Date''- Article 124 par. 6 of Law 4548/2018). The same Record Date is valid for the Repetitive Meeting, since the time period between the Record Date and the Repetitive Meeting (June 16th, 2021) does not exceed thirty (30) days. The same Record Date is valid as well in case of adjournment of the General Meeting, provided that the time period between the Record Date and the adjourned Meeting does not exceed thirty (30) days. If this is not the case, the person entitled to participate is the one recognised as a shareholder, as per the above mentioned, at the beginning of the 3rd day before the date of the adjourned Meeting (article 124, par. 6 of Law 4548/2018). Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting rights in the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("ATHEXCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through intermediaries, in line with the relevant legislative provisions. The shareholder capacity may be proved by any lawful means and in any case on the basis of information that the Company receives by ATHEXCSD, if the latter provides shareholders' registration services, or through the intermediaries in any other case. It is noted that each share entitles to one vote. 3

The exercise of the above rights does not require blocking of shares or any other procedure that would restrict the possibility of sale and transfer of shares during the period between the Record Date and the General Meeting (or the Repetitive Meeting). D. REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTE AT THE GENERAL MEETING IN REAL TIME BY TELECONFERENCE The Ordinary General Meeting of 9 June, 2021 or any Repetitive meeting will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference, through the electronic platform "AXIA e-Shareholders Meeting" that has been developed by the Athens Exchange Group for the provision of remote General Meeting services, in real time, by teleconference to listed companies, and is accessible on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr The electronic platform will be provided by the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A." ("ATHEXCSD") of ATHEX Group, while for the teleconference the WEBEX e-tools by Cisco Hellas SA will be used. In order for the shareholders to participate and vote in the General Meeting (or any Repetitive thereof) by distance in real time through teleconference without their physical presence, an account of the shareholder or their proxy must be created on the platform. For the creation of an account on the platform, the shareholder or their proxy have to provide a valid e- mail address and the mobile telephone number of the shareholder or their proxy. If, upon accessing the electronic platform, the above information entered by the shareholder do not match the information as registered in the Dematerialized Securities System or the identification information provided to the Company by ATHEXCSD or through the intermediaries, as part of the services provided to listed companies by ATHEXCSD in order to facilitate shareholder identification for remote general meetings pursuant to Resolution No 8 (Part 3) of the Board of Directors of AHTEXCSD entitled "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", the shareholder must provide or update the information above, in order to create the account. To this purpose, shareholders are requested to contact without delay the DSS Participant of the Securities Account or any other intermediary acting as their custodian for their shares, in order to provide them with a valid email address and mobile telephone number for the purpose of their identification. For any questions and for instructions, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company by email at iroffice@ote.gr.grand eboua@ote.grand mtsatsani@ote.grand sziavra@ote.gror by telephone at +30 210 611 7364/+30 210 6332342/+30 210 6118190 (daily between 09.00 -17.00). 4

Furthermore, starting with the publication of the present and until the end of the General Meeting, a help desk will operate that will provide information and support shareholders and their representatives at +30210 3366120 or by email at AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr Shareholders that will participate at the General Meeting by teleconference in real-time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the General Meeting. More particularly, to this purpose shareholders who will be connected to the platform through a link sent to them by email. By activating the Cisco Webex application, through the link, the shareholders will be able to: attend the proceedings of the General Meeting and take the floor and address the General Meeting orally during the General Meeting, while at the same time the shareholders will be able to: vote during the General Meeting on the matters of the daily agenda and, receive information on the recording of their vote. E. PROCEDURE FOR REMOTELY PARTICIPATING IN THE VOTE BEFORE THE GENERAL MEETING (POSTAL VOTE) In addition, shareholders have the option to participate remotely, in person or by proxy, in the voting on the agenda items that will take place prior to the General Meeting (or any Repetitive thereof), under the conditions of article 126 of Law 4548/2018, as well as the following. Shareholders that wish to participate and vote remotely on the items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting, can make use of this option: Either by exercising the right to vote before the General Meeting through the electronic platform https://axia.athexgroup.gr , the latest by 15.00 hours on 08.06.2021 ). Or, by completing and sending to the Investor Relations Department of the Company at "Ikarou 1 & Agiou Louka, Paiania,Building C 1 st Floor Office C105" the "Mail vote

document" , published https://www.cosmote.gr/cs/otegroup/en/genikh_syneleysh_metoxwn_ote.html on, The document shall be signed by the shareholder or their proxy by a physical signature authenticated for its originality. 5

